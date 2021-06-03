Update 1.71 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s everything added with this patch.

If one thing was unpleasant for every player in Apex Legends, it was other players who left during an Arena match, after the implementation of this brand new mode. As with any competitive game out there, leaving your teammates hanging while in the midst of a game, is simply to say, not sportsmanship-like. To top that, those same people didn’t actually receive any punishment at all, due to the Arena penaty system being kind of… well, broken. The feature itself was entirely removed for a brief period of time, until it was fixed. And that time, is now.

Apex Legends Update 1.71 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for the Update 1.71, since the only thing that was changed, based on Respawn Entertainment themselves, is that they managed to ‘fix’ the Arena leaver penalty and put it back into the game. Jokingly mentioning on their Twitter page that things should be now back to normal, the new patch will for sure be a pain to everyone who doesn’t treat their group fairly, and finally we will be able to see some exciting, without hiccups matches.

