Update 1.91 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small patch that is currently rolling out across all platforms. It doesn’t contain any new content, so players will have to wait a little while longer for the upcoming Apex Legends Collection Event to get some new things. However, that doesn’t mean this update is pointless, as it addresses a few noteworthy bugs and glitches that players have encountered recently. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.91.

Apex Legends Update 1.91 Patch Notes

Respawn has not shared the official list of patch notes yet, but these are the issues that are currently being worked on according to the official Apex Legends Trello board. Expect to see some of these addressed in this patch:

Wearing an heirloom or some weapons results in reaching the maximum velocity on a zipline slower than usual.

Loba’s ultimate no longer blocking doors

Wraith ultimate disappearing when deployed close to Harvester wall

Bugs related to Rampage charging VFX, UI, inconsistencies

The largest fix included with this update addressed a bug with heirlooms and other weapons that would cause players to move more slowly on ziplines. This is an especially annoying glitch, so it’s nice to see it fixed. This update also includes other minor fixes related to Loba and Wraith’s ultimate as well as some small changes to the Rampage weapon. We’ll update this post once the official list of patch notes is released.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.