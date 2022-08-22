Apex Legends Update 2.03 Patch Notes for August 22

Today, Respawn unexpectedly released a new 2.03 Patch Notes update for Apex Legends. With season 14 up and running, there have been a few bugs here and there that need addressing. This update is a hotfix to some of those bugs. Here is everything included in the 2.03 Patch Notes update for Apex Legends.

Apex Legends August 22 Patch Notes 2.03

Revealed on Twitter, Respawn has announced a few fixes to Apex Legends. Most of the bugs revolved around Vantage which is only natural considering she is the newest legend to join the game.

🔧 @PlayApex update incoming 🔧 Highlights from today's patch include the following fixes: pic.twitter.com/TCcfxxJugh — Respawn (@Respawn) August 22, 2022

Here are all of the updates coming to Apex Legends with this August 22 Patch Notes 2.03:

Players occasionally unable to upgrade weapons in Arenas

Collecting a banner when wearing the Seer Heartthrob and Rampart Wastelander skins causes a crash

Vantage cannot use KO shield when knocked while using her tactical jump

Vantage range indicator disappears after respawn

Though these updates and changes seem minor, they have a pretty massive effect. For example, not being about to deploy your knock-down shield after using the tactical jump as Vantage is detrimental.

Getting punished with not being able to collect your teammates’ banners after purchasing skins is one of the worse feelings ever. Lastly, not being able to upgrade your guns in Arenas makes it extra difficult to win matches.

These are all great and needed fixes for Apex Legends, but there are still plenty of other problems with the game that fans aren’t happy with. If you are suffering from errors or any other issues, check out our Apex Legends page for help.

That is everything you need to know about the new August 22 Patch Notes for Apex Legends. If you want to stay up to date with everything coming to the game, visit our page.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.