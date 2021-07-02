A new update for Apex Legends has begun rolling out for July 2nd, 2021 and here is the full list of changes and fixes that have been added with this patch. The update itself adds some fixes to the game, including a fix for an exploit in the game that was being used to fire the Charge Rifle over and over. Just a couple of days ago, Respawn rolled out Update 1.73 for Apex Legends, which corresponded with the highly anticipated Genesis Collection Event. That update brought back original King’s Canyon and World’s Edge so don’t expect this update to be quite as groundbreaking as that one was.

Apex Legends Update July 2nd Patch Notes

Matchmaking now works properly in Masters+ ranked

Fixed another case causing abandon penalties when the other team left in Arenas

Fixed an exploit cheaters used to fire the Charge Rifle endlessly

As you can see the patch notes themselves are fairly short but some of them are quite important. That includes the fix of the Charge Rifle glitch which has been being used by Apex Legends Cheaters. Players that had been previously getting erroneous penalties when the opposing team left a match in Arena mode will finally get the fix they’ve been hoping for, and the Masters+ ranked mode now has proper matchmaking.

Unfortunately, one of the community’s biggest complaints about the game’s skill based match making is still something that has yet to be addressed. Whether looking to social media, reddit, or other places it’s one of the things that Apex players have been nagging the developer to fix. Perhaps they will in a future patch.

Apex Legends is free to play and available on the PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and via Google Stadia. For more information on the game, make sure to check out their official website.