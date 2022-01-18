Update 1.02 has arrived for Aragami 2, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Aragami 2 players have been experiencing issues since its launch back in September of 2021, but that has not stopped developers from fixing and changing the game to improve the players’ experience. Here’s everything new with Aragami 2 update 1.02.

Aragami 2 Update 1.02 Patch Notes

New: Added Credits button in Status Screen.

New: Added Photo Mode ! You can now take screenshots both in single-player or while playing online and apply special camera effects to capture ninja action in all its splendor. You will find the Photo Mode in the Status Menu.

New: Added Hungarian language support.

Fix: Multiple mission scripting fixes affecting M20 (cutscene killing all NPCS), M23, M33, M46, M47 among other missions.

Fix: Enemy facial animations when dying not working.

Fix: Player input stopped working when a tutorial message appears while the power wheel is open.

Fix: Some texts were not visible in some languages.

Fix: Control mapping issues on PC platforms.

Fix: Various fixes to cutscene visuals.

Fix: General performance optimizations.

Change: Rune descriptions for some rune effects are now easier to understand.

Change: Added separate keyboard and mouse mapping options to control mapper.

Change: Who knew you could get fashion advice from the dead..?

Multiplayer

New: Added Region Selector to Server Browser. You can now create and join public games in regions different than your own. This enables cross-platform online play with players from different world regions.

New: Added button to set your online session as public or private. Useful when you want to create public 2 player games by letting only 1 person join your game.

Fix: Multiple Multiplayer fixes and performance improvements.

Change: A popup now appears when you receive an invitation but you are already in an online session.

It’s been a while since the last Aragami 2 update, so fans are going to appreciate these changes even more. A lot of improvements, and fixes were added to this patch. Fixing issues regarding the single and multiplayer versions of the game. Among the many fixes and changes to the game, the developers added a new Photo Mode. Letting players take their appreciation for the game to the next level.

Aragami 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Aragami 2 Discord server.