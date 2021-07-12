Arc System Works Addressing PC Netcode Issues with Guilty Gear Strive

It looks like netcode issues are persisting if you are playing the PC version of Guilty Gear Strive. These issues are happening with the recent 1.05 patch that was released recently.

As of this moment, it does not look like the severity of the issues are affecting PS4 and PS5 owners of Guilty Gear Strive right now. You can see the patch notes for the previous update by clicking here.

For PC owners, it looks like a new update might be available for you guys very soon. Developer Arc System Works has now announced on Twitter that they are working on the issues currently. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Network announcement

“We are currently in progress on fixing several issues with the game where users of a specific PC environment are unable to use all features of the network mode. We will be continuing to relay the progress, as well as update plans and schedules via this account. Thank you for your patience.”

It sounds like update 1.06 will address the aforementioned issues, but right now we’ll just have to wait for another announcement to come. Guilty Gear Strive is out now for PC, PS5 and PS4.