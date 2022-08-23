Call of Duty: Warzone has had some truly awesome crossovers, like Rambo, or Dredd, but also some truly weird and surprising crossover content like Donnie Darko and Attack on Titan. With Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone reaching Season 5, the next bundle just might take the cake. This next bundle appears to double down on the oddness, choosing The Umbrella Academy as its latest franchise tie-in, where you can buy additional skins to play as characters as shown in the comic series. Read on for our coverage of Whether the Umbrella Academy Bundles in Warzone are Worth Buying!

Are the Umbrella Academy Bundles in Warzone Worth It?

First, the Umbrella Academy bundles will be available for Warzone but also for Vanguard. With bundles costing anywhere between $10 and $20 for what are largely cosmetics, you should always be wary of tie-in bundles to make sure you’re confident you’ll enjoy them. That being said, these Umbrella Academy skins will be for Hazel and Cha-Cha as they appear in the comics, instead of how they look in the Netflix series, which is arguably more visually striking.

Additionally, and take this with a grain of salt, but there are leaks and claims that if you purchase either of these bundles before September 30, 2022, you’ll also get a legendary KG M40 Blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card. But never be pressured to make a purchase based on rumors – decide for yourself whether it’s worth it by itself.

Of course, the decision to buy this bundle always comes down to a combination of factors: whether you’re willing to spend additional money on the game, and whether you’re a fan of the franchise. The design of the characters is fun and memorable, but unless you have deep pockets and collect any in-game skins, or are a diehard fan, you won’t find it to be completely necessary.

This concludes our coverage of Whether the Umbrella Academy Bundles in Warzone are Worth Buying! Be sure to check out our guides for either game!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.