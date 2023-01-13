Are There Mods for One Piece Odyssey?

One Piece Odyssey is likely always going to be a topic of great discussion for fans of the series and while some were wondering if the game was open world, others are instead focused on if the game has any mods. Everyone tends to enjoy a great mod once in a while and some people take modding extremely seriously with games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and more. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if there are mods for One Piece Odyssey.

Mod Availability for One Piece Odyssey

Unfortunately, mods do not exist for One Piece Odyssey on console versions of the game but they do exist for the PC version. It should be noted that all of the mods available are unofficial and should likely be strayed a little away from until there has been a boost in the number of mods for the game and a change in what platform they are hosted on. When the One Piece Odyssey mods start to get any presence on Nexus Mods, that will be a much safer route for getting mods for the game.

As with any download of a mod out with the game, there is always a risk of some malicious software being part of it so make sure to have an antivirus when planning on downloading mods.

What Mods Exist for One Piece Odyssey?

At the moment there is a mod that has been created for One Piece Odyssey through ‘WeMod’ and it is a Trainer for the game. This, in the grand scheme of things, is basically a cheat code mod for the experience and you can get free items and more with it. The list of mods will likely grow over time for the game as is commonplace with numerous titles across the years.

Nonetheless, having more mods for the game may allow you to enjoy it even more if you are someone who prefers having mods for a game.

One Piece Odyssey is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023