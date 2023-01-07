Whether you are a day-one One Piece fan or casually getting into the franchise, there are many questions to ask regarding the new One Piece Odyssey game, including if it is open world. Before learning about whether One Piece Odyssey is coming to Game Pass or not and checking out which One Piece Odyssey Edition to buy, you’ll most likely want to know if One Piece Odyssey is open world. Here is your answer.

Is One Piece Odyssey Open World?

The answer to the question of is One Piece Odyssey open world is yes and it is free roam. This means that you’ll be able to freely explore every nook and cranny of each world you visit because there will be many.

While One Piece Odyssey won’t technically spoil the anime or manga, the explorable worlds we do know will appear in the game take place within famous One Piece arcs like Alabasta, Water 7/Enies Lobby, Marineford, and Dressrosa.

This is possible because the central story element of One Piece Odyssey is several “what if” moments as the entire Straw Hat crew travels back through memories to experience an alternate version of old One Piece arcs. Each arc will feature an explorable island that will be open world to a certain extent.

Because the game isn’t out yet, there are several aspects of One Piece Odyssey’s open world that aren’t clear yet. One of those cloudy elements is how traversing between memories and worlds will work. Can you return to an area you’ve already completed? We will have to see.

However, we do know that you’ll need to use specific Straw Hat characters to explore different areas. For example, to explore a small cave, you’ll need to use Chopper. To slash through a gate, you’ll need Zoro. Since the entire Straw Hat crew is separated at the beginning of the game, you’ll need to explore as Luffy and find your crew one by one.

That is all we know so far about One Piece Odyssey being open world. Though there may be a series of closed worlds, the entirety of the game is being marketed as open world which means that there may be more to One Piece Odyssey than Bandai Namco is letting on. To discover more about One Piece Odyssey, we just have to wait until it is out and play it ourselves.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 7th, 2023