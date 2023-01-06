One Piece Odyssey is just days away and, if you haven’t pre-ordered it yet, you may be asking yourself if the game will be available on Game Pass. While there are a bunch of massive games coming to Game Pass in 2023, a great addition would be One Piece Odyssey. Here’s whether or not One Piece Odyssey is coming to Game Pass or not.

Is One Piece Odyssey Coming to Game Pass?

If you were looking forward to enjoying One Piece Odyssey on Game Pass, the sad news is that it is not currently planned to come to Game Pass. One Piece Odyssey won’t be a day one Game Pass release but that doesn’t mean that Luffy and the gang won’t ever wind up on Game Pass sometime in the future.

Though it isn’t coming to Game Pass on day one, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever come to Game Pass. There are many games that get released, linger for a little while, and then find their way to Game Pass. There is no news to confirm or deny One Piece Odyssey coming to Game Pass, so it is possible.

Many Bandai Namco games have come to Game Pass including Scarlet Nexus and Soul Caliber VI. With that in mind, there is a fairly high likelihood that One Piece Odyssey could come to Game Pass. However, since One Piece World Seeker, the predecessor of One Piece Odyssey isn’t on Game Pass yet isn’t a great sign.

Again, there is no confirmation or denial of One Piece Odyssey coming to Game Pass so the best we can do now is wait or see if we can enjoy One Piece Odyssey on the Switch.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023