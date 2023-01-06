One Piece Odyssey is a brand-new game from ILCA being published by Namco Bandai Games America Inc. With an epic adventure for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats approaching, many fans are wondering if One Piece Odyssey is a sequel to One Piece World Seeker, which is the last One Piece game created. Here is your answer.

Is One Piece Odyssey a Sequel to One Piece World Seeker?

The short answer is no, One Piece Odyssey is not a sequel to One Piece World Seeker. The story of One Piece Odyssey is completely original and will feature “what if” flashbacks in memory of famous arcs within One Piece like Alabasta, Water 7/Enies Lobby, Marineford, and Dressrosa.

One Piece World Seeker, which came out in 2019, had its own unique story within the One Piece universe. Because of that, you don’t need to worry about spoilers or any sort of connection between games. In fact, according to Bandai Namco, One Piece Odyssey has been in development longer than One Piece World Seeker. If that doesn’t get you excited to pre-order the game, I don’t know what will.

It is interesting to note that Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece, is involved in this project. Though One Piece Odyssey isn’t canon, it still expands upon the One Piece world in an interesting and exciting way that stays true to the characters and the world.

To reiterate, One Piece Odyssey is not a sequel to One Piece World Seeker. One Piece Odyssey will feature its own story within familiar past arcs. While the events that take place in One Piece Odyssey won’t retread the steps of the anime or manga, there may be some spoilers considering old arcs and old villains will make appearances.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023