One Piece Odyssey: All Confirmed Playable Characters

As players get ready to embark on the journey of a lifetime in One Piece Odyssey, they may be wondering which characters will be along for the ride. With a wild selection of characters throughout the Manga and Anime, there are so many choices available from the long history of the series.

However, with the story arcs that are covered in this particular game, there is a set number of characters that will be available to the player, and you’ve come to the right place to find out who will be joining the Straw Hat Gang on this journey.

All Playable Characters In One Piece Odyssey

While the story may not be canon in the overall story, players can expect to see some familiar faces, alongside some new characters that are exclusive to this title. As gamers play through this story, they’ll be accompanied by these characters in their party:

Brook

Franky

Monkey D. Luffy

Nami

Nico Robin

Roronoa Zoro

Sanji

Tony Tony Chopper

Usopp

There will also be a few characters that join the party in particular parts of the story, and while they may not be permanent members of the crew, players can expect to use their powers when needed. These characters are as follows:

Crocodile

Jinbe

Portgas D. Ace

Trafalgar D. Water Law

Alongside a vast variety of different enemies to engage with in combat, players can expect to run into big bosses from the franchise while adventuring through this game. One Piece is one of the longest-running manga & anime franchises of all time, so there will be more than enough characters that players can run into and engage in combat against. With a rich lore and plenty of pirates to encounter, One Piece Odyssey seems to be a love letter to all fans of the series.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023