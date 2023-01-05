When Does One Piece Odyssey Take Place? Full Timeline Explained

As gamers prepare to embark on the One Piece adventure of a lifetime in One Piece Odyssey, they may wonder if this is an original story or if this title will cover specific pieces of the anime and manga arcs. As players jump into control of their favorite characters, where will they be taken along the way?

Let’s jump on our ships and search the world anew for all the information possible about when this game takes place, and if we will be partaking in a unique, one-of-a-kind adventure, or retreading old ground in search of new treasure.

When Does One Piece Odyssey’s Story Take Place?

While the manga and anime may already be quite long, players can jump into this with little to no prior knowledge of the franchise, as the story is completely original to this particular title. Players will be able to sail the ocean blue with the Straw Hat Gang while getting to learn why so many people love them and the adventures they partake in.

However, for those that have been keeping up with the show and books, players are eager to know exactly when this new story will be taking place. For those familiar, this story will take place during the time that the gang visited Whole Cake Island to take on Big Mom, and will also cover these arcs and more:

Alabasta Arc

Dressrosa Arc

Marineford Arc

Water Seven Arc

While the story may not exactly be canon to what happens, creative liberties can be taken when embarking on an adventure this grand. Players will finally have the One Piece game they’ve been asking for for years, and the time to depart is just around the corner. As players engage enemies in fast-paced, turn-based combat, the real adventure is getting to explore the world with the Straw Hat Gang in a brand-new story.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023