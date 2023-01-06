All One Piece Odyssey Editions Explained: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Limited Edition

After coming to a conclusion about pre-ordering the game, you need to now decide which edition of One Piece Odyssey you want to get. There are three editions of One Piece Odyssey in total. To help you make this tricky decision, we’ve created this helpful guide to break down every edition of One Piece Odyssey.

Which One Piece Odyssey Edition is Worth It?

With the unfortunate news about One Piece Odyssey and Game Pass, it is now time to look at the three editions of One Piece Odyssey and determine which one is worth it. The three editions of One Piece Odyssey are the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the Limited Edition. While they all may be worth it to you in different ways, this breakdown will help you see exactly what you get with each edition of One Piece Odyssey.

One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition

No surprises here — the Standard Edition of One Piece Odyssey will get you only the base game. Surprisingly, the cost of One Piece Odyssey is USD $59.99 for all platforms, even current-gen consoles.

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition

For starters, the Deluxe Edition of One Piece Odyssey only comes in digital form. With this package, you’ll get the base game, two Petite Jewelries (which are in-game accessories), the Sniper King Travelling Outfit, 100,00 Berry, and the first post-launch DLC for the game.

With all of this in mind, the cost of the One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition is USD $84.99. Considering everything you get with this bundle, we’d say that it is a pretty great deal.

One Piece Odyssey Limited Edition

Last but not least, we have the Limited Edition. This One Piece Odyssey Limited Edition comes with the base game on the platform of your choice as well as a Luffy and Lim Figurine that is 23x21x21cm.

The One Piece Odyssey Limited Edition costs USD $129.99. Also, the Limited Edition bundle is exclusive via the Bandai Namco online store. Unless you are a mega fan of One Piece, we’d say that the Limited Edition isn’t worth it considering you get more in-game bonuses with the Deluxe Edition. If you really want, you can buy a One Piece figurine somewhere else online.

Those are all of the editions available for One Piece Odyssey. Hopefully, you find one that you like and are able to get it, but if you’re still indecisive, we recommend getting the Deluxe Edition. If you just want to see what One Piece Odyssey is all about but don’t want to drop too much money, the Standard Edition is the way to go.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023