Update 2.64 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Studio Wildcard has now released a new update for its game Ark: Survival Evolved. The update should now be available for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

The last update to come to the game was patch 2.63 which came out in late July. Much like the previous patch, this new update is to fix a lot of bug fixes. There does not seem to be any new content that has been released for this new patch though.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.64 Patch Notes

Current Version: v694.4 (.7 servers) – 08/05/2021

Fixed a bug where you could get inaccurate taming effectiveness on some creatures

Fixed Megalodon gestation time (once again matches Megaloceros)

Fixed some placement issues with some trophies

Fixed some cases where certain Explorer Notes would not play when accessed via the Explorer Note UI

Fixed a bug where HLNA crafting Explorer Notes would not unlock when using different characters on the same account

Fixed some cases on Genesis Part 1 where the Explorer Notes would not unlock properly on the server

Fixed a case where wild Snow Owls wouldn’t be able to attack

Fixed HLNA opacity settings not affecting her movement SFX

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t craft TEK Replicator on Genesis Part 1

Fixed a bug where players could move Netted Creatures

Fixed some cases where the Noglin could attach in cases it shouldn’t, and some cases where after a Noglin has attached it would be in a broken state.

Fixed a bug on the Starwing Strike mission where your camera could get stuck using a gamepad

Fixed a case where players sometimes did not get their race creatures/canoe.

Fixed a bug where some saddle engrams were missing from their respective crafting stations

Fixed a bug where some items with overlays would cause serious visual issues in split screen

Fixed a bug where defeating King Kaiju wouldn’t display on your implant

Fixed a bug where Baryonyx wouldn’t regenerate health on killing fish

Fixed a bug with Brontosaurus IK

Fixed some level design related bugs such as holes, floating foliage, incorrect volumes, incorrect damage multipliers.

Fixed a bug where players would be unable to remount the Voidwyrm if the player was killed during the taming process

Fixed a bug causing visual artifacts in water

Fixed a bug where some wild creatures wouldn’t be able to damage each other

Fixed a bug where you wouldn’t be able to use ‘0000’ as a valid pin on Pressure Plates & TEK Sensors

Fixed a bug where Lamp Post, Omni Lights, and TEK Lights were having their options reset when you would leave stasis/render distance

Fixed a bug which allowed the Zero G buff to persist outside of the space biome

Fixed & protected against multiple exploits

Fixed & protected against multiple server and client crashes

Fixed some server stalls

Fixed some cases where players could get into a desync state

Fixed a bug which caused unclaimed baby dino corposes to fall through the map when killed

Fixed a bug where Shadowmane could do higher than intended damage in some cases

Fixed a bug where turrets that were powered by the “Copy Settings” feature would not automatically turn back on when the generator they were powered by was refueled.

Fixed a bug which made players unable to use the TEK Sword charge ability when the Shoulder Cannon was equipped

Fixed some false positive anti-mesh detection

Fixed some cases where certain structures were not respecting Tribe Rank Rules

Fixed a bug where the Egg Incubator would not display stats for certain creature eggs, such as the Bloodstalker and Megachelon

Fixed a bug where Cryopod UI would display incorrectly display hidden colour regions

Fixed a bug which prevented TEK Skiffs from being crafted due to nearby Voidwyrms

Fixed a bug which prevented resources from respawning due to nearby Voidwyrms

Fixed a bug which caused Gacha’s to provide the wrong fungal wood

Fixed some more edge cases where Noglins’ could still fly certain flying creatures under water

Fixed some more edge cases where mission data could have been lost

Prevented being able to drop eggs in the non-overworld Mission zones (such as Survive The ARK)

Fixed some exploits

Fixed some server and client crashes

Fixed some VO Bugs

Fixed some PVE exploits

exploits Fixed a bug where the Noglin chibi was always in its default animation

Fixed a bug where Genesis Part 1 Missions could not be tracked

Fixed a bug where the Mini Gun would reset to primitive quality after server restarts

Unofficials can now enable additional dupe protection using the following commandline: -UseItemDupeCheck (Note: this could have an impact on mods, so use with caution)

6x Structure Damage has been removed from vents on Genesis Part 2

Exintction Explorer Note #21 has been moved so it is no longer in the mesh

Prevented being able to build through Mission Dispatchers on Genesis Part 2

Significantly reduced the delay when transferring items between inventories or dropping items on the ground (a side effect of a crash and stall related fix from the previous patch)

Noglins can attach to flyers and use them in non-flyzones but not underwater

Net immunity cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 30 seconds

When releasing a dino from a cryopod on servers using bEnableCryopodNerf, the creature will not be able to be netted for the duration of that buff. On Official PvP , this is set to 10 seconds.

, this is set to 10 seconds. Plant Species R decay timer has been increased to 20 days

TEK Sensor and canvas now respect enemy foundation range

Made some tweaks to the Starwing Strike race so it can no longer be completed without moving the Astrodelphis.

Creatures spawned by Hunt Missions can no longer be netted

Made some balance tweaks to Trap and Hunt missions to reduce overall difficulty

Race missions prep time has been doubled

Shadowmane can no longer jump/blink when it has C4 attached to it (similarly to the Managarmr)

Updated some text string to be more accurate

Two new admin commands: Cheat AddChibiExp <HowMuch> Cheat AddChibiExpToPlayer <PlayerID> <HowMuch>



If you want to know more about this patch, you can head on over to the game’s official forums. Ark: Survival Evolved is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2021