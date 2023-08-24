Armored Core 6 Release Time: When Does Fires of Rubicon Come Out?

Image: Bandai Namco

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon brings the intense mech-based series to both consoles and PC for the first time. Many players have likely pre-ordered and pre-loaded the game already, even in spite of its decently large file size. But preparing for to jump in immediately during its release will be no simple task, especially with such a release being both worldwide and platform-dependent. It’s important to be aware of the release time for Armored Core 6, as those timings will differ for those playing on consoles or PC.

What is the Release Time for Armored Core 6 on Consoles and PC?

Armored Core 6 will be featuring a worldwide release, which means many fans can start playing at the same time no matter what region they’re in. This was announced by the developers online, but it comes with a notable caveat: this worldwide release only applies to PC players. All console players will have to wait until midnight, August 25…unless you happen to live in the United States.

As per the chart released by the Armored Core team, the release will occur at midnight on consoles except for those in the time zones from PT to CT. Those will follow similar “worldwide” rules as pretty much all PC players, allowing them to check out the game somewhat early on August 24. This will apply all the way over to the UK, but players beyond that restriction will need to wait some time into the 25th if they want to start playing immediately.

Though some players will need to wait a bit longer for Armored Core 6, they’ll also have more of a chance to prepare for its release. Those waiting can take the opportunity to read over reviews of the game as well as look up tips that might not be known to those jumping in early. And if they’re particularly antsy, certain console players might still be able to take advantage of time if other games are any indication.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2023