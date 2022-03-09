Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok will take you on a wild ride through Svartalfheim. Rescuing Dwarves, siding with Muspel Giants, and saving Baldr are all central to the story, and one way it plays out is through taking down Calder in the Cold Embers quest. Here is your Cold Embers quest guide in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

Cold Embers Quest Guide

This quest is the next chapter in the quest with Eysa. You start the quest in between the two mountains at Sol-ok Mani Vault. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to complete the Cold Embers quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

First, you must find the exact quest location using your Raven. Use the projector to shine light at the device on the wall to open the sun door. You can open the moon door, but that isn’t necessary for the quest. Investigate the scene in the sun room. It will lead you to the next location on your quest to find the killers. They are located in Eitri which is the city in the center of Svartalfheim.

Fast travel to the High Point if you have it synchronized. If not, ride to Eitri or use the Power of the Raven to fly there. Directly ahead and to the right of the High Point is the next area in the Cold Embers Quest. Use R3 to scan for where you need to go. Upon trying the door, you will be prompted to get a key split into three parts from the Muspel around. Once all the pieces of the key are taken, unlock the door and search the workshop. There are three floors with five clues in total.

The next area is in Gullthorp which you can access by fast traveling to the nearest High Point. Once you’re there, get in position on the roof and wait for Calder. When he has arrived, use your Power of Muspelheim to get close to him. Either kill all the Muspel or escape from the area to complete the quest.

That is the end of the Cold Embers quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. The next quest called Blazing a Trail is just north of that position at a site with lava. For more assistance during your time in Svartalfheim, check out our Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.