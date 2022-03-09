Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: Cold Embers Quest Guide

Time to cool the embers.

March 9th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Assassins-Creed®-Valhalla-Dawn-of-Ragnarok-Cold-Ember4

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok will take you on a wild ride through Svartalfheim. Rescuing Dwarves, siding with Muspel Giants, and saving Baldr are all central to the story, and one way it plays out is through taking down Calder in the Cold Embers quest. Here is your Cold Embers quest guide in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

Cold Embers Quest Guide

This quest is the next chapter in the quest with Eysa. You start the quest in between the two mountains at Sol-ok Mani Vault. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to complete the Cold Embers quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

First, you must find the exact quest location using your Raven. Use the projector to shine light at the device on the wall to open the sun door. You can open the moon door, but that isn’t necessary for the quest. Investigate the scene in the sun room. It will lead you to the next location on your quest to find the killers. They are located in Eitri which is the city in the center of Svartalfheim.

Fast travel to the High Point if you have it synchronized. If not, ride to Eitri or use the Power of the Raven to fly there. Directly ahead and to the right of the High Point is the next area in the Cold Embers Quest. Use R3 to scan for where you need to go. Upon trying the door, you will be prompted to get a key split into three parts from the Muspel around. Once all the pieces of the key are taken, unlock the door and search the workshop. There are three floors with five clues in total.

The next area is in Gullthorp which you can access by fast traveling to the nearest High Point. Once you’re there, get in position on the roof and wait for Calder. When he has arrived, use your Power of Muspelheim to get close to him. Either kill all the Muspel or escape from the area to complete the quest.

That is the end of the Cold Embers quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. The next quest called Blazing a Trail is just north of that position at a site with lava. For more assistance during your time in Svartalfheim, check out our Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Guides
Finding Fritjof Quest Guide in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: Finding Fritjof Quest Guide
How to Start Assassins Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok
How to Start the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
How to Defeat Sutr in The Reckoning Quest in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Surtr Boss Guide: How to Complete The Reckoning in Dawn of Ragnarok
Assassins Creed Valhalla Dawn of Regnarok What Power Level you need to be
Dawn of Ragnarok Minimum Level: What is the Power Requirement for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion?
Trending on AOTF
Miriel, Pastor of Vows
Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle
Hidden Wall
Elden Ring Players Are Gaslighting Each Other Into Hitting Walls
Hardest Bosses in Elden Ring
Hardest Elden Ring Bosses Ranked: 10 Boss Battles That Will Make You Rage Quit
Elden Ring "dog"
Elden Ring Players Are Having Serious Trouble Identifying Animals Correctly