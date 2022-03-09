Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: How to Get the Best Weapons and Armor Early

It’s only natural to be curious about how to get the best armor and weapons Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok has to offer as quickly as possible. After all, an assassin is only as good as their equipment. In this guide, you’ll learn just that.

Depending on how you started the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, you may already have great weapons and armor to take on everything Svartalfheim will throw at you. Unfortunately, if you used the Progression Boost, the weapons, armor, Power Level, and runes loaned to you only work within Dawn of Ragnarok. But everything you loot while in Dawn of Ragnarok can come back to England with you. With that in mind, the quickest way to get the best armor and weapons in Dawn of Ragnarok is through the Arena.

Getting the Best Weapons and Armor in Dawn of Ragnarok

The Arena is a brand new element that Dawn of Ragnarok brings to the table. It is located on the south side of the mountain west of Jordeygr Shelter. The location itself is called Kara’s Domain. The Arena is a place for you to fight various mythical beasts through storytelling.

There is a specific currency exclusive to the Arena called Tokens of Kara. To earn Tokens of Kara quickly, you’ll need to equip boasts to your fight. Boasts, just like when you boast when telling a story, make the elements of the story, the enemies, much more than they really are. Boasts make the match harder with things like taking more damage or when you use your ability, enemy attacks temporarily deal more damage. But, the more boasts equipped to a story, the more Tokens of Kara will be rewarded. More boasts can be unlocked by collecting Heroes Sagas throughout Svartalfheim.

As previously mentioned, the best weapons and armor are found here at Kara’s Domain. Finding Kara’s Domain, collecting Heroic Sagas, and earning as many Tokens of Kara as you can is the quickest way to get the best weapons and armor in Dawn of Ragnarok.

Best Armor in Dawn of Ragnarok

Here is the best armor you can get early in Dawn of Ragnarok:

All-Father Armor High 50 to low 60 Armor 36 L-res 32 Eva 35 H-Res 5 Weight Chance to increase Adrenaline Gain on Headshot or Weak Point Hit. Additional increase to Headshot Damage. Cost 1200 tokens each



Best Weapons in Dawn of Ragnarok

Though it is just a bow and a shield, here are the best weapons you can get early in Dawn of Ragnarok:

Aesir Eye 132 Attack 152 Stun 92 Headshot 46 Speed 119 Crit-Pre 10 Weight Gain some Adrenaline after a fully charged Headshot Cost 2800 tokens

All-Father’s Guard 121 Attack 175 Stun 55 Speed 98 Crit-Pre 10 Weight Increase Ability Damage when parrying Cost 2800 tokens



And that is how to quickly get the best weapons and armor in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. For more, check out our Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.