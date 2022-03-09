The Warlord’s Daughter quest in the new Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion can be a tricky one to navigate. Luckily, you have us to guide you through it. No matter how you go about it, this quest can be easier or harder depending on the difficulty you choose. Here is everything you need to know to complete The Warlord’s Daughter quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

The Warlord’s Daughter Quest Guide

The Warlord’s Daughter is one of many challenging quests in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. Since you’ll be using it a lot, you may want to upgrade the Power of Muspelheim before starting this quest. Without further adieu, here are the steps to completing The Warlord’s Daughter quest.

First, you need to talk to the dwarves in the village. There will be four Dwarves in total and the ones who will talk need you to help them first. Clear out the bird’s nest from the chimney by hitting it, rescue the dwarf surrounded by lava, give the dwarf some food, and disguise yourself with the Power of Muspelheim.

After talking, you will receive the clues you need to find Eysa. She is located at Stor Mylna. Once at the Mylna, use your Raven to highlight where exactly Eysa is. She is above the Raid on a left surrounded by lava.

Fight Eysa. In the fight with Eysa, make sure to utilize well-timed dodges to avoid her attacks. It will help you to have the Power of Muspelheim to fight Eysa in the lava. The quicker you kill the four enemies she spawns, the sooner you stop her healing.

After defeating Eysa, enter the cavern to the left of the fighting grounds and clear the Muspel. Use your Power of Muspelheim to great the chest across from the lava and then examine the mural. With that, you will have completed the quest and gained 6800 XP as a reward.

And that is everything you need to know about The Warlord’s Daughter quest in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. We cover everything from the fastest way to get Silica to which difficulty you should choose. For more helpful tips and tricks as well as quest help, check out our Dawn of Ragnarok guides. Good luck out there in Svartalfheim.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.