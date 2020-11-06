Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Five Reasons To Buy The Game At Launch

The Assassin’s Creed series has been around since 2007 and has released games almost every year since. After a year break following the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is nearly here that focuses on Vikings this time around. Each new Assassin’s Creed game brings with it new reasons to get excited for the series, with the last few entries really evolving the franchise beyond what it once was. As a result, we decided to come up with five reasons that should have you excited to buy the game based on what we know so far. We won’t be going into the details of the game, as that will come in the review, but more focus on thing that are known about the game that should have you excited to pick up the game at launch.

The Viking Setting

Assassin’s Creed as a series has been to so many different areas over the years, with them of course not being able to please everyone. You still have the people wanting things like Feudal Japan, but the Vikings are a very good pick for the series to tackle. This fits perfectly with the tone of the series and offers some great gameplay options across the areas the game takes place in here. Weaving in all of the Assassins and Templars into the mix should make it even more interesting as well, on top of the very intriguing locales. This includes getting to build up your own settlement in the way you want, which should be a really fun aspect of the game.

The Return of the Hidden Blade

Assassin’s Creed has evolved a lot over the years, with the fairly predicable formula being shaken up completely starting with Origins. The series started to move away from stealth it felt like, with the hidden blade being removed entirely in Odyssey. This is a staple of the Assassin’s Creed series and was something fans wanted back, which Valhalla will deliver. Not only is the hidden blade back, but stealth is also a prominent part of the game again, which should entice veterans of the series to pick this one up early.

Simultaneous Next-Gen Launch

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing across all platforms this next week, including coming to PS5 two days after everything else on November 12. This means there is no delay in the next-gen release outside of the two days for PS4 and PS5. Those who may say they would just be waiting until it comes to next-gen can just jump right in on day one to get the improved version of the game. This version is bound to have improved load times with the SSD on either system, which should make a huge difference in the game when it comes to dying and fast travel among other things.

Free Upgrade To Xbox Series X/S/PS5

On top of the game having the improvements seen on the next generation consoles, the fact that the game has a free upgrade path is yet another reason to pick up the game at launch. There are certainly some people who would probably say they were not getting a next generation console at launch, whether that is because they chose not to or could not get a pre-order. As a result, they normally might would say they don’t want to buy it now and then have to buy it again for the improved version when they eventually get a console. Instead, you can get the game at launch and enjoy it and then whenever you get a next generation console, you can instantly enjoy it there without having to pay a dime.

Get The Pre-Order Bonus Mission

This one technically requires you to pre-order the game before it comes out next week, though that still falls under the reason to buy at launch. For pre-ordering the game at a physical retailer or digitally, you will receive The Way of the Berserker quest that is exclusive to pre-orders. The description given by Ubisoft for this mission is “Eivor joins a legendary Berserker on a quest for revenge.”