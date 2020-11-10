Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How To Change Arrows

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes players to the time of the Vikings, a new setting for the series that people have been excited about ever since it was first announced. While a lot of the Viking way is to just wreck everything with up close combat via axes and such, ranged combat can also be quite effective. This is especially the case when trying to be stealthy, which is where the bow and arrow can come in very handy. Many games have it to where you can switch arrow types on the fly, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes a little bit of a different approach.

How To Change Arrows

Over the years of playing video games, you’ve probably come across games that give you things like fire arrows or the like. That is not how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla handles things though, as it is really the bow itself that matters more here.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the type of arrows you are using are essentially dependent on the bow type, of which there are three variants in the game. These three types are known as Hunter, Predator, and Light, which vary in how they work. The Light Bows will have you shooting arrows at a much more rapid pace, but they deal less damage overall. Predator Bows are your best long range option with stronger arrows than the Light. Lastly, the Hunter Bow is probably the overall weakest, which is why you start with one of them.

First of all, you need to purchase the respective bow types from a trader in the game using Silver and then get the arrow types for each. At that point, you can open your inventory at anytime and switch between your bows. Doing this will switch the arrow types automatically as well.

Just because you can’t switch to a fire arrow doesn’t mean you can’t find them in the game though. To get fire arrows, you just have to light up your existing arrows on a flame that is sitting out, so feel free to do that when necessary.