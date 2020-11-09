Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How To Change Hair Color and Style

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the first time in the series has a protagonist that you can make a male or female, as even Assassin’s Creed Odyssey had two distinct characters representing each of the genders available. Besides the ability to select which gender you want Eivor to be, you can also customize your character in the game. One of the ways in which you can do this is by changing their hair color or style, but you have to know where to go to do it.

How To Change Hair Color And Style

Customizing your Eivor’s look is not something you can just do from the pause menu like in many games. Instead, you have to go to a specific place to do so, with the place not exactly being the location you would have expected.

At the start of the game when you are in Norway, you can explore your village and eventually you should find a Tattoo Shop run by Svend. By speaking with Svend, he will offer you some options to edit your character’s tattoos and such. That is not all you can do here though, as this is also where you can mess with Eivor’s hair as well.

By selecting the top right option seen above, a menu will open that will have what is a fairly limited group of options for you to choose from. You can’t pick a specific design and then pick the color for that type of hair, as the color is set to each design. Pick the one you want and it will change for Eivor.

After you make it to England and build your settlement, there will be a Tattoo Shop there as well. Later on in the story, some events will occur and Svend’s partner Tove will take over the Tattoo Shop instead. Like before, enter the Tattoo Shop and speak with Tove and she will give you the same menu options as before, including being able to change your hair.