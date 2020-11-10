Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Find More Iron and Leather

Leather and Iron are used to upgrade your weapons and armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and you’ll need a stockpile of each if you plan to max-out your favorite pieces of equipment. Leather and Iron can be farmed out in the world, but there are two easier ways to amass a small fortune of each.

Leather and iron in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be found in minor Wealth caches scattered about the world, and bought from vendors.

While you can use Eivor’s raven to locate iron deposits and animals for leather in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the amount earned from each isn’t all that much. You should still break open iron nodes as you stumble across them and slay animals foolish enough to cross your path, but there’s an easier way to accumulate a much larger hoard of leather and iron.

You may have noticed the three different colored orbs that fill out the map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Yellow indicates Wealth, but there are smaller yellow orbs on the map that don’t contribute towards zone completion. Zoom the map all the way in and these orbs will appear, and you can easily tell them apart from the larger Wealth items due to their much smaller size. These are chests, and you can locate them by pinging your Odin Sight. Do bear in mind there are chests scattered about the Christian monasteries Eivor and crew can raid, and these tend to have supplies for settlement upgrades within, not leather and iron.

Each chest typically awards 50-60 of both materials, so whenever you are picking an area clean it’s best to not skip these. You can also buy leather and iron in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from vendors. Each vendor has their own stock, and each carries 200 leather and 200 iron. Stock refreshes after about an hour of real world time, and the exchange rate is one silver for one iron or leather. In other words, you can grab 200 leather or iron for 200 silver, which isn’t terrible. You’ll want to prioritize chests if you wish to preserve your coin purse, but vendors are great for topping off your supplies when you need just a few more pieces of leather or iron to complete an upgrade.