Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How To Get More Supplies And Raw Materials Quickly

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a lot of different collectibles for you to grab during the game, with some of them being very important towards other goals in the game. Building up your settlement in England plays a big role in the game, which requires just the right materials to do so. You won’t just find these anywhere though, which is why we have come up with this guide to tell you have to get the Supplies and Raw Materials you need for your settlement fast.

How To Get More Raw Materials Quickly

Building up your settlement requires two types of items that are known in the game as Supplies and Raw Materials, which are found in separate places. Supplies are the more random of the bunch, as you can come across them all throughout the game.

As you play through the game, you’ll notice gold icons on the map and on the waypoint indicator at the top of the screen that indicate that wealth is nearby. What you need to do is follow to where those are located and try to find them. This isn’t always the easiest thing, as sometimes they are underground or hidden behind a locked door. Find your way to the chest and loot it to possibly find some supplies. Not all of these chests hold supplies, but a lot of them do.

Moving onto Raw Materials, these are a little less difficult to find, though they are not always the easiest to actually acquire. These are gotten by taking part in raids in the game, so make sure to open the map and look for the red raid icons. To get Raw Materials quickly, look for the lower level raids first, as you don’t want a major challenge if you can help it. From there, go to the raid and look inside the houses you can find and you’ll eventually find giant chests that require the help of another person to open. Interact with it and one of your companions should help, which will give you Raw Materials. These areas should have two chests with them, so check out every nook and cranny. In fact, you can likely find some Supplies nearby if you look closely as well in the other chests where you raided.