Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How To Leave Asgard

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes place during the times of the Vikings, which of course had to bring Norse Mythology into the mix. One of these methods is through the usage of Asgard, which you actually get to visit while playing as another character separate from Eivor. Trying to actually leave Asgard though may be a little confusing and this guide will explain how you can do it.

How To Leave Asgard

Asgard has its own sets of quests for you to complete, but you may find yourself wanting to get back to Eivor to continue the overall story of the game instead after awhile. This is something that may seem confusing on how to do if you don’t actually know how to do it.

Throughout most of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the key to getting back to places you’ve visited previously is through the World Map that you can access at anytime. Whether you’re trying to fast travel somewhere within England or you’re trying to go back to Norway through the Atlas, this is all done in the same way.

Asgard changes things up though, by having a specific way that you have to leave that you may not notice at first. To do this, what you have to do is pull up the map as with the other methods of travel. Rather than being able to pull up a map of England and picking a spot to fast travel to, you instead need to move to the top left area of the map.

You will see a little island at the top left of the map that has an icon that looks like an eye. Hover over that icon with your cursor and you will see that you can interact with it by holding A/X to “Wake Up.” This is exactly what you want to do, as it will wake up Eivor that has taken the potion within Valka’s Hut and return you to that very place.