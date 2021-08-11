Game Guides

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Start Siege of Paris

Begin the trek to Francia.

August 11th, 2021 by William Schwartz

siege-of-paris-how-to-start

The Siege of Paris downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been released.  In this guide we’ll explain how to start the Siege of Paris content.  The Siege of Paris is a downloadable add-on for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which is set in Francia, taking Eivor to the Frankish countryside where they’ll participate in one of the most infamous battles in Viking history.

How to Start Siege of Paris DLC

  • Make sure you have the content installed
  • Head to Ravensthorpe and meet the new visitors to the camp
  • Talk with Pierre to begin trip to Francia

The Siege of Paris content is pretty straight forward in terms of how to start it.  Once you’ve downloaded and installed the content you will get a couple of pop-ups explaining the access.   There are a couple of stipulations regarding the Siege of Paris.  The first is that you’ll need to have completed one of the two first narrative arcs in England in the base game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.  That means you’ll need to have completed either the Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire arcs that unlock immediately after arriving from Norway.

The Letter from Randvi will explain everything

letter-from-randvi

The second is that you head back to Ravensthorpe to meet the visitors from France.

You will receive a letter telling you that visitors have arrived and that you should meet them as soon as possible.  A quest marker will be available for you to follow at that point.  You will then go through a bit of explanation regarding a request from the visitors and then you will need to speak with Pierre to begin the voyage to Paris which will effectively start the Siege of Paris DLC for AC Valhalla.

And that’s everything you need to know regarding how to start the Siege of Paris DLC in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – What Level Requirement for Siege of Paris DLC
The latest downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived with the Siege of Paris DLC.  Like a lot of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla How to Return to England
With the introduction of downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you can venture away from England or Norway in Siege...
Attack of the Fanboy
Assassins Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris Trophies Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 4.00 Patch Notes
Update 4.00 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this...
Attack of the Fanboy
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Review Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 3.21 Patch Notes
Update 3.21 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy