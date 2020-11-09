Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How To Unlock And Do A Leap of Faith

The Assassin’s Creed series has had a number of staples over the years, including the climbing of high buildings or land masses to synchronize and get more information about the area. Climbing back down from these high areas is not the easiest or more timely of things to do, which is why the series has has what is known as the Leap of Faith as a mechanic since the very beginning. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla does not give you this ability from the very start actually, but you will instead unlock it by doing a certain mission once you make it to England.

How To Unlock And Do A Leap Of Faith

After running into Sigurd for the first time in the game, you will be introduced to his two new companions Hytham and Basim. They are part of a shadowy brotherhood known as the Hidden Ones, which seem to be like the assassins of past games.

Once you arrive in England and have your own settlement, you are able to start building it up. This is done by interacting with the sign posts in front of the different tents in the area, which unlock new possibilities for you in the game. The first one of these you really should go after is the Hidden Ones Bureau, which will require some raw materials that you need to earn by doing a raid or two.

After you build the Hidden Ones Bureau, Hytham will speak to you for a bit as part of the “To Serve the Light…” mission, which then tasks you with following him. Follow him as the mission states, including across the river to the other side and up on the cliff. At this point, he will teach you how to do a Leap of Faith, which veterans of the series should already know how to do, including a moment earlier in the game where you could.

Jump off of the cliff into the water here and now you actually are able to use it anywhere else in the game. This means being able to jump into not only water, but also the stacks of hay located around the game as well.