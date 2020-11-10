Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Unlock Fishing and How to Fish

Fishing is one of the many activities players can partake in within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but interested anglers will first need to build a Fishing Hut. This upgrade is accessible rather early on at settlement rank 2, and it will only cost you a mere 600 supplies and 45 raw materials to build. But, you’ll unlock more than just the fishing line once you give your fishers a place to rest and work.

As I previously mentioned, the Fishing Hut in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla becomes available when your settlement is rank 2, and it costs 600 supplies and 45 raw materials to build. Once your Fishing Hut is up and running, talk to the small child again to earn your fishing line, and to access his checklist of fishing tasks. These tasks are simple in concept, but will require some serious angling to complete. Each will require a set amount of a specific fish or four, and you’ll be rewarded for your efforts (the reward is shown on the right of the interface). You can turn in fish at any time, so you don’t need to wait until you have all of them.

Fishing itself is simple. Venture towards any body of water (preferably one where you can see fish swimming and jumping about), then click down on the D-Pad to bring up the Quick Radial menu. Select your fishing line from here (the fish icon) to equip your fishing line, then hold down the left trigger to aim and the right trigger to cast. After casting you can let go of the left trigger, but keep your right trigger finger primed. The controller with vibrate and you’ll hear a loud splooshing sound when a fish bites, and you’ll need to tap the trigger to hook the fish.

From here you’ll need to mash the A/Cross button to reel the fish in, while using the left thumbstick to pull the fish towards you. The line will grow taunt and red as you place stress on it, and you’ll want to stop both pulling and reeling to keep it from snapping. Once the fish is near Eivor they’ll reach down and add it to your inventory. You can either turn the fish in at the Fishing Hut, or sell it for some solid silver. If you want to know where specific fish are lurking be sure to buy the “Fantastic Fish and Where to Find Them” notes from vendors as they appear. These won’t mark your map, but reading them will tell you where certain fish like to lurk.