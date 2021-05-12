Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids – How to Get the Bone Sickle

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids brings into this massive world a brand new weapon type, the sickle, and the Bone Sickle is one of them that you can collect during your adventure. In fact, there is an achievement called “Double Trouble” that even requires you to equip a sickle in each hand, in order to complete it. If you are trying to do this achievement, or just because you want to run the fields with a sinister-looking sickle in your hand, look no further as we explain everything you need in order to get this Bone Sickle.

Where to find and how to get the Bone Sickle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids

Being one of the new weapons of the game, it is only natural that you can find this unique tool in a brand new area you can explore in Wrath of the Druids DLC. Your destination is Connacht, and to be more precise you need to travel south of Clogher towards the river, to a small camp surrounded by a defensive, wooden fence (Black Pig’s Dyke). What you will find there is a Legendary Animal, the Black Stout. You see where this is going, since Black Stout is your target for getting the Bone Sickle.

This giant boar is a pain to deal with, if you reach this place unprepared. It can easily take you out in a couple of hits and due to its massive size it can do that without any effort at all. In order to counter it and make quick work of it, you need to aim its vital spots of its feet, and hinder its mobility. If you manage this, then try keeping your distance with arrows and strike with your melee weapon when you find an opening.

Without strong equipment, even if you know the tactics for dealing with this beast, the fight can end up really bad, really quick. It is suggested to have some high tier gear before jumping into the fight itself, and beware of the boar’s rampage which tends to go in regularly. After you manage to defeat it, loot the slain animal and claim your Bone Sickle. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is known for some really cool weapons, and this sickle is no exception.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

- This article was updated on:May 12th, 2021