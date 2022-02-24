Atelier Sophie 2 Dreamscape Stones Explained: How to Activate and Change Weather

In the world of Atelier Sophie 2, the world is a magical place that you can lose yourself in for hours at a time, gathering, hunting, and searching for new things to explore. And thanks to the Dreamscape Stones, you’ll be able to do just that in a flash!

Now, you may be asking yourself, “What is a Dreamscape Stone?” Well, that’s what we’re here for! Following this guide on how to unlock them, and how to use them, you’ll be able to change not only the weather, but the world around you in a pinch!

What Are Dreamscape Stones?

When exploring the world of Erde Wiege, you’ll find disastrous weather patterns, bright sunshine, and everything in between. You’ll also find paths that you cannot currently cross, due to too much water, or just a straight-up dead end.

Thankfully, thanks to the magical powers of Sophie and her crew, this doesn’t take long to get reverted. As you venture forth into the wildlands, you’ll come across different stones, Red, Blue and Yellow. What these mysterious stones do, however, is unknown for a good portion of the game.

However, as you continue forward, you’ll find that these mysterious objects are known as Dreamscape Stones, and with the help of magical gemstones, you’ll be able to change the weather pattern of the areas around you. A wooded jungle that is overcome by rain will soon become dry, or a field overwhelmed by sunlight will soon be overcast, and you’ll be feeling raindrops that keep falling on your head.

Not only does this benefit you for new monsters to hunt and new materials to gather, but you’ll also be able to access new areas, thanks to helpful barrels that float in the water, or lakes that have dried up in a moment’s time. In the previously mentioned forest, you’ll be able to access new areas that you weren’t able to go to before, thanks to the river drying, and you’ll be able to begin harvesting new materials that you hadn’t come across before.

So, thanks to the power of the Dreamscape Stones, you’ll be able to change the weather to your liking. Be it if you’re looking to take on a big boss in the rain, or get some shiny gems in the sunshine, you’ll be the master of your own domain in a short amount of time by utilizing the power that these have to offer!

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022