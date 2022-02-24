Atelier Sophie 2 Crafting Guide: How to Craft And Use Pickaxe

Atelier Sophie 2 differentiates itself from its JRPG peers in quite a few different ways. One of the biggest ways is that it doesn’t treat items that you find in the world as fodder, and instead, allows you to create and craft new and improved weapons, armor, potions, and more with them.

Ore, and other items only obtainable from breaking rocks, are valuable materials in the world of Atelier Sophie 2, and following this helpful and handy guide, we’ll show you how to break down the rocks that may be holding you up, and let you get swinging on creating and crafting new items.

How to Craft in Atelier Sophie 2

When traversing the landscapes of Erde Wiege, you may come across large boulders that house very valuable materials inside. When you first try to break them open by Gathering them, you may notice that you have no luck, and you can’t get anything from inside. Well, that’s because you don’t happen to have the Pick Axe just yet, but as you proceed through the story, and gather enough materials to craft one, that will change quickly!

As you gather items in the world, you’ll begin to learn new recipes for creation, and it is strongly recommended to get back to your workshop and create these gathering tools straight away, as they are truly valuable tools that will benefit you the moment you can create them.

To create a Pick Axe at your Atelier, or workshop, you will need the following items;

Silvalia

Lumber x 2

Stone

Misc.

Once you have crafted these items and found the remaining ones in the wild, you’ll be ready to craft yourself a Pick Axe. Once you have done this, you’ll want to make sure that you equip this in your Gathering Tools, or you may find yourself not being able to harvest these precious materials.

As you continue to level up your Alchemy skills, you may find that you’re able to create another Pick Axe, with better skills, allowing you to gather new materials that you couldn’t before, or Mass Gather for more times than you were able to. Honing your alchemy skills is a valuable skill to possess in Atelier Sophie 2, and will allow you to create better weapons, stronger potions, and more!

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022