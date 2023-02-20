Atomic Heart Age Rating

Atomic Heart has been given an M for Mature age rating by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), a self-regulating ratings organization that rates game published in the United States. A mature rating from the ESRB means that the game is intended to be played by mature adult audiences and may be unsuitable for children under 17. Here are the rest of the rating certifications in countries where Atomic Heart is published:

Singapore: M18

M18 United Kingdom: Not Rated

Not Rated United States: M for Mature

M for Mature New Zealand: R16

The Atomic Heart Parents Guide

Atomic Heart has received the above ratings for categories like Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Language, and Nudity. Player discretion is advised, and we will go through each category below, so you can decide whether you want your family to play Atomic Heart.

Does Atomic Heart Have Sex and Nudity?

Nudity and suggestive content are two reasons the ESRB gave Atomic Heart a mature rating. Human characters in the game show brief nudity. There is also suggestive nudity and sexual behavior by multiple robots in the game.

Does Atomic Heart Have Violence and Gore?

You should know that Atomic Heart is extraordinarily violent and gory. There is a lot of violence committed by the game’s characters. You will also commit much violence as the protagonist by using guns and other melee weapons. Atomic Heart is also filled with blood and disturbing images like characters being killed and dismembered corpses.

Does Atomic Heart Have Profanity?

Yes, Atomic Heart has a ton of profanity, especially from the protagonist. Almost every conversation or reaction to a situation by the protagonist includes profanity. So you can expect words like fuck, shit, damn, and hell.

Does Atomic Heart Have Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking?

Atomic Heart does have alcohol use and smoking by its characters. For instance, the main character is shown smoking a cigarette during one of the in-game cut scenes. You also can drink Vodka as a consumable item, which simulates your character being drunk after use.

Does Atomic Heart Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

There is a tone of frightening and intense scenes in Atomic Heart. You will be attacked by robots, mutants, and other enemies frighteningly. There are also a lot of corpses that fill the environment. Finally, one scene vividly shows a corpse, which could be disturbing for some players. Finally, you can talk to some corpses in the game, and some of the conversations are not for the faint of heart.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023