Atomic Heart Release Time: Steam, Game Pass, Xbox, and PlayStation Unlock Times Explained

Image: Mundfish

Are you wondering what the release time for Atomic Heart is so you don’t miss out on the action? The long-anticipated action RPG is set to release soon, and fans are incredibly excited. However, Atomic Heart will have a different release schedule for Steam than consoles. To top it off, you can preload on some platforms but not others. This makes it highly confusing and frustrating to players as all they want to do is play the game. Don’t worry, though. We have the exact time Atomic Heart release for your time zone, chosen platform, and whether you can preload the game.

When Can I Play Atomic Heart?

Steam and Console release dates and times are different, so check out your platform below.

When Does Atomic Heart Release on PC?

The Steam page for Atomic Heart keeps changing its release date, but ignore that because it will release at the below times. Focus Entertainment has officially confirmed these release times:

3:00 PM PT Monday, February 20

5:00 PM CT Monday, February 20

6:00 PM ET Monday, February 20

11:00 PM GMT Monday, February 20

12:01 AM CET Tuesday, February 2

10:00 AM AEDT Tuesday, February 21

Sadly, there is no preload available for Atomic Heart when using Steam. You can also not purchase Atomic Heart on the Epic Games Store.

When Does Atomic Heart Release on PlayStation 4 and 5?

Atomic Heart will release during the following times for PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles:

9:01 PM PT Monday, February 20

11:01 PM CT Monday, February 20

12:01 AM ET Tuesday, February 21

5:01 AM GMT Tuesday, February 21

6:01 AM CET Tuesday, February 21

4:00 PM AEDT Tuesday, February 21

There is also a handy countdown time on the PlayStation Store page for Atomic Heart if you want to see the exact time until release in real time. While you wait for the timer to tip down, you can preload so you can start playing as soon as it releases.

Related: Atomic Heart Review

When Does Atomic Heart Release on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X?

Atomic Heart will release during the following times for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X consoles:

9:01 PM PT Monday, February 20

11:01 PM CT Monday, February 20

12:01 AM ET Tuesday, February 21

5:01 AM GMT Tuesday, February 21

6:01 AM CET Tuesday, February 21

4:00 PM AEDT Tuesday, February 21

“We Know You Want to Get Started, but You’ll Have to Wait a Bit Longer. Check the Store for the Launch Date.”

Atomic Heart will be available based on your time zone listed above. However, you can preload the game if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Some players are reporting an error that states, “we know you want to get started, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Check the Store for the launch date.” If you receive this error, there are a couple of methods you can do to fix it:

Make sure you are signed into your Game Pass account It may seem like you are logged in, but sometimes the system doesn’t think you are. If it appears you are, log out and log back in. Make sure your Game Pass subscription is active You will get this error if your payment details are not up to date, or your service lapsed. Log into the Xbox Game Bar App on your PC if possible

You should be all set to enjoy Atomic Heart when it releases in your time zone.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023