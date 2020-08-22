Avengers Beta – How to Play as Thor and Captain America

Marvel’s Avengers lets you take control of each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but two of the most popular Avengers are noticeably absent from the beta. The A-Day introduction lets you play as the entire team, but once the rest of the beta opens up, you’re restricted to a smaller roster of characters. You can get a small taste of Thor and Captain America gameplay in the Avengers beta, but you can’t play every mission as these heroes.

How to Play as Thor in the Avengers Beta

Thor is only playable during the first mission of the Avengers beta. The opening mission, which takes place during the A-Day incident that kicks off the game’s story, begins with you playing as Thor. This is unfortunately the only time you can play as the God of Thunder during the Avengers beta, which is a shame because he’s one of the most interesting and fun to play characters in the game.

Thor can fly, making him one of the most mobile heroes in the game alongside Iron Man. His light attacks are great for focusing on single foes, while his heavy attacks with Mjolnir are perfect for clearing hordes of enemies. He can also throw Mjolnir and retrieve it like the Leviathan Axe from God of War, which is a very fun mechanic I wish we could’ve seen more of in the beta. After Thor’s section of the A-Day mission ends, you won’t be able to play as him for the rest of the beta.

How to Play as Captain America in the Avengers Beta

Captain America is only playable during the first mission of the Avengers beta. The introductory A-Day mission lets you play as the entire team, and this includes Captain America. The Captain America section of the opening mission takes place toward the end, so you’ll have to play through the Thor and Hulk sections before taking control of Cap. This is the only time you can play as Captain America in the Avengers beta, which sucks because he’s a great character to use.

Cap might not be the most mobile character on the Avengers team, but he has several combat abilities that make him a powerful fighter. His light and heavy attacks don’t cover large groups like Hulk and Thor’s do, but he can throw his shield and bounce it off enemies to hit multiple foes at once. The Captain America section of the beta is so disappointingly short that it’s tough to get a feel for how he’ll play in the full game, but thankfully the full release isn’t too far off.