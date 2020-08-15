Avengers Beta Multiplayer Guide – How to Play with Friends

The Marvel’s Avengers beta is now live across several platforms, and there are a few hoops you have to jump through to play with your friends in multiplayer. You won’t be able to jump in with friends right off the bat, but there thankfully isn’t too much content blocking you from playing multiplayer. You just have to get through the first few missions by yourself before you can play with friends. There are unfortunately a few errors with multiplayer, matchmaking, and joining friends, but the developers are working on fixing these problems.

How to Play Avengers Beta with Friends

To play with your friends in the Marvel’s Avengers beta, you have to complete the first few missions by yourself. This means finishing the A-Day prologue mission called The Light That Failed, the second mission To Find Olympia with Kamala and Hulk, the Missing Links mission, and finally the Help Dr. Banner mission on the Helicarrier. After getting through these four missions, you will unlock the War Table on the Helicarrier, which you can use to play multiplayer War Zone and Drop Zone missions with your friends.

Several new missions will unlock on the War Table map, and these can all be played in multiplayer. Select any mission and you’ll be able to invite your friends by pressing the empty boxes below your name on the matchmaking screen. You can also invite friends before choosing a mission by opening your menu and navigating to the Social tab. From there, select any of the open slots and invite your friends to form a strike team, which is the Avengers version of a party.

Can You Have Duplicate Heroes in the Marvel’s Avengers Beta?

You cannot have duplicate heroes in the Avengers beta. Each player must select a different hero from everyone else. You cannot have two people playing as Iron Man, for example.

Avengers Beta Matchmaking Not Working

If you don’t have enough friends to fill your squad, you can use matchmaking to get other players to support you on your missions. The same restrictions apply, you still can’t have duplicate heroes, for example, but you can have actual players help you out instead of AI companions. To do this, select a mission and then and press Square/X to enable matchmaking. You can also turn on AI companions in the hero roster menu. Matchmaking is not working for a lot of Marvel’s Avengers players though, but there are a few things you can try to fix it.

Sometimes, you’ll get a Failed to Join Session error when trying to matchmake in the Avengers beta. To fix the Failed to Join Session error, disable matchmaking. Then, select the mission you want to play and re-enable matchmaking. This has fixed the issue for some players, but others are still facing the problem. If this fix doesn’t work for you, then playing solo with AI companions is your best bet until a patch is released.

Does Avengers Beta Have Crossplay?

The Marvel’s Avengers beta does not support crossplay. Speaking to Shacknews, Marvel’s Avengers Creative Director Shaun Escayg shared some details about the plan for cross-platform multiplayer with Avengers. “We love the idea of cross-platform play,” Escayg told Shacknews. “It’s not something that we are currently doing. Our launch is going to be as it is. We are doing cross-generational play. PS4 players will play with PS5 players, because we do have an upgrade pass. Jumping in day one on PS4, when you upgrade to your PS5, same with your Xbox One to your Xbox X, the idea that you can take your saved game and your progression with you. But we want to at least have within that ecosystem, PS4 to PS5 can connect for co-op and Xbox One to Xbox X can connect for co-op. Cross-generational, yes. Cross-platform, not at this time.” Cross-generation multiplayer between current and next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X is the primary focus for Crystal Dynamics at the moment.

Does Avengers Beta Have Split-Screen Multiplayer?

The Marvel’s Avengers beta does not support local multiplayer, split-screen, or couch co-op. The only way to play with your friends is online.

Avengers Beta Multiplayer Not Working

The Marvel’s Avengers beta has a few multiplayer and matchmaking issues that are preventing players from joining their friends or playing online with others. There aren’t any concrete fixes at the moment, but there are some tricks you can try. If you’re having matchmaking issues, try disabling matchmaking, selecting a mission, and then turning matchmaking back on. Some people have reported that this fixed their Avengers beta matchmaking issues, but others haven’t had any luck with this strategy. You should also check if your NAT type is set to Strict, which can inhibit your ability to play online according to Square Enix.

On Xbox One, if your NAT type is set to STRICTor MODERATE, you may run into issues with matchmaking and connecting. For more information on seeing and changing your NAT type, head here: https://support.xbox.com/help/Hardware-Network/connect-network/xbox-one-nat-error

Players on PS4 may also run into matchmaking issues due to NAT type. Please head here for moreinformation: https://support.playstation.com/s/article/Troubleshoot-Wired-or-Wireless-Network-Connection

If none of these fixes solve your multiplayer problems, then you’ll just have to wait for a patch to be released.