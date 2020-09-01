Avengers Game Voice Actors – Who Plays Each Hero?

Marvel’s Avengers is finally available worldwide, giving Earth’s Mightiest Heroes their own blockbuster video game for the first time in a while. While the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe do not reprise their roles in the Avengers game, it still has an all-star cast in terms of the video game voice actors. When playing Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll probably recognize a few voice actors from games you’ve played before. That’s because the game’s heroes are voice by some of the most prolific voice actors in the industry. Here are all the voice actors for every hero in Marvel’s Avengers.

Kamala Khan – Sandra Saad

Kamala Khan is voiced by Sandra Saad. She has lent her voice acting talents to several productions in the past, but you may have heard her as a minor character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Rage 2. She has also done various voices in a few Bethesda games, such as The Elder Scrolls: Blades and Fallout 76. She also voices a character in the Dreamworks animated series Wizards, which is out now on Netflix.

Hulk – Troy Baker

Hulk is voiced by Troy Baker. If you’ve played a video game before, you’ve probably heard him in something. He’s voiced several huge characters over the past decade, including Booker from Bioshock Infinite and the Arkham Knight in Batman: Arkham Knight. His most notable roles are both from Naughty Dog games, however, as he is the voice behind both Samuel Drake in Uncharted 4 and Joel in The Last of Us. He has also lent his voice to a giant list of major titles, either as supporting characters or minor roles.

Iron Man – Nolan North

Iron Man is voiced by Nolan North. Just like Troy Baker, Nolan North has appeared a mind-boggling number of major video games. You have most likely heard North in a game before, even if you don’t think you have. His most notable role in Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series, but he also played Richtofen in Call of Duty and Desmond Miles in Assassin’s Creed. He’s even been a part of the Marvel video game universe before, as he voices Deadpool pretty much any time he shows up in a game.

Thor – Travis Willingham

Thor is voiced by Travis Willingham. He has a large presence like most of the other actors on the Marvel’s Avengers cast, but his roles are less known amongst the gaming community. That isn’t to say Willingham hasn’t nailed some major roles, however. He voiced Cal’s master Jaro Tapal in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and has additional roles in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Death Stranding. He’s also the go-to voice actor for Thor, representing the God of Thunder in all recent Marvel cartoons and games, including Marvel vs Capcom Infinite and Marvel Powers United VR.

Black Widow – Laura Bailey

Black Widow is voiced by Laura Bailey. She’s an incredibly prolific voice actress with roles all over the industry. Her most notable recent roles include Abby from The Last of Us Part II and Kait Diaz from Gears 5, but her presence doesn’t end there. Mary Jane Watson from Spider-Man, Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft, Nadine Ross from Uncharted, and many more are voiced by Bailey. Like Travis Willingham and Nolan North, she’s also the go-to actress for Black Widow in a lot of Marvel media, having represented the character in several games and animated series.

Captain America – Jeff Schine

Captain America is voiced by Jeff Schine. He has voiced several notable video game characters that most people will be sure to recognize. His most popular roles include Javier from Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Carlos from Resident Evil 3, and Danny Burke from Mafia 3. He’s also voiced several characters in recent RPGs like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Wasteland 3, and he has done additional voice work for big games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty. This is his first time playing Captain America or even a major Marvel hero at all, but his performance in Marvel’s Avengers is very impressive overall.