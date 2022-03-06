Babylon’s Fall is out now, and in terms of the flow of action, it feels very much like any other PlatinumGames release. Say what you will about the rest of the game’s content, the game borrows heavily from the developer’s other works like Nier and Bayonetta. The most significant, recognizable feature this game uses is the Perfect Dodge mechanic, a mainstay that ranks among the best-feeling actions in the game, and will enhance your scores. To Perfect Dodge though, you’ll have to carefully watch your timing and know the controls for when it comes time. Read on for our guide on How to Perfect Dodge in Babylon’s Fall!

Babylon’s Fall: How to Perfect Dodge

To Perfect Dodge, wait for an enemy to get ready for an attack, they will flash briefly; wait a split second until after the flash, for when the actual attack comes, and dodge. This will enable you to get a few solid counterattacks in, preserve your combo, and most importantly, keep you unharmed. Use enemies as practice for this early on in the game to get comfortable, as it’ll be a permanent fixture of your repertoire, particularly if you play Tank or DPS roles.

While the Perfect Dodge doesn’t quite have the same impact as Bayonetta, in which you slow time around yourself afterward, it’s a worthwhile mechanic to use and classic Platinum design. It’s designed to watch when enemies telegraph their moves and help you master patience, as opposed to button-mashing the enemy away, an unfortunate desire one might have with a game like this.

This concludes our guide on How to Perfect Dodge in Babylon’s Fall! Check out our review on the game as well as our other guides, and be sure to follow us on Twitter, @FanboyAttack for more updates! Babylon’s Fall is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.