Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid 1-12 Progression: All Spells, Abilities, and Level Up Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As in D&D, picking a class is one of the most vital choices you’ll make in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the Druid being a great pick given its unique abilities and truly life-saving skills proficiencies. But is the class the one for you? Here are all the Spells, Abilities, and Level Up Rewards you will get by leveling up a Druid all the way to level 12 in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Druid Level-Up Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Druid is a class whose standard-level rewards will be heavily focused on improving their damage and utility while under the effect of Wild Shape. They will also have in their subclasses the potential to double down on Wild Shape or to become either a self-buffing unit or an ailment-focused spellcaster.

At every level gained, Druids will also be able to pick new Prepared Spells and their standard Cantrip total will increase by 1 upon reaching levels 4 and 10. Here’s an overview of the Druid progression from levels 1-12 in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 1: Pick 2 Canrips and 4 Prepared Level 1 Spells

Pick 2 Canrips and 4 Prepared Level 1 Spells Level 2: Wild Shape (Action) + Subclass Pick

Wild Shape (Action) + Subclass Pick Level 3: Nothing

Nothing Level 4: Wild Shape: Deep Rothe (Class Feature) + Pick a Feat or gain 2 Ability Points

Wild Shape: Deep Rothe (Class Feature) + Pick a Feat or gain 2 Ability Points Level 5: Wild Strike (Class Feature)

Wild Strike (Class Feature) Level 6: Wild Shape: Panther, Wild Shape: Owlbear (both Actions)

Wild Shape: Panther, Wild Shape: Owlbear (both Actions) Level 7: Nothing

Nothing Level 8: Pick a Feat or gain 2 Ability Points

Pick a Feat or gain 2 Ability Points Level 9: Nothing

Nothing Level 10: Improved Wild Strike (Class Feature)

Improved Wild Strike (Class Feature) Level 11: Wild Shape: Dilophosaurus (Action)

Wild Shape: Dilophosaurus (Action) Level 12: Pick a Feat or gain 2 Ability Points

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, and Level Up Rewards

You can check out an in-depth description of all rewards below:

Level 1

Your Druid will begin the game at level 1. During character creation, you will be able to pick 2 Cantrips among Guidance, Poison Spray, Produce Flame, Resistance, Shillelagh, and Thron Wip. You will also be able to select four Prepared Spells among the following:

Ice Knife

Entangle

Fog Cloud

Speak With Animals

Animal Friendship

Charm Person

Thuderwave

Healing Word

Cure Wounds

Faerie Fire

Enhance Leap

Longstrider

Goodberry

Create or Destroy Water

Level 2

Once you reach level 2, you will gain the Wild Shape Action. The action will allow you to take on the form of a cat, a wolf, a spider, or a badger. You will also be able to pick your Druid’s subclass among the Circle of the Moon, the Circle of the Spores, and the Circle of the Lead.

Each Circle will favor a different playstyle and provide a different set of extra abilities/level-up rewards. You can check out an overview as well as all rewards exclusive to each circle below:

Circle of the Moon

The ideal circle for those who plan on building a Druid focused on wild shaping. The Circle of the Moon sub-class will offer you many bonus actions focused on empowering the Wild Shape Action. Here are all the Circle of the Moon exclusive level-up rewards:

Level 2: Combat Wild Shape (Class Feature) + Lunar Mend (Bonus Action) + Wild Shape: Bear (Bonus Action)

Combat Wild Shape (Class Feature) + Lunar Mend (Bonus Action) + Wild Shape: Bear (Bonus Action) Level 4: Wild Shape: Dire Raven (Bonus Action)

Wild Shape: Dire Raven (Bonus Action) Level 6: Primal Strike (Class Feature)

Primal Strike (Class Feature) Level 8: Wild Shape: Sabre-Toothed Tiger

Wild Shape: Sabre-Toothed Tiger Level 10: Wild Shape: Air, Water, Earth, and Fire Mymidon (All Bonus Actions)

Circle of the Land

The Circle of Land will provide your Druid with a wide selection of Spells and extra Cantrips. The Circle will also allow you to use the Natural Recovery Action to recover expended Spell slots while out of combat. Here are all the Circle of the Land exclusive level-up rewards:

Level 2: Natural Recovery (Action) + Pick an extra Cantrip

Natural Recovery (Action) + Pick an extra Cantrip Level 3: One pick among the following Passives and Lv 2 Spells: Mountain. Swamp, Underdark, Artic, Coast, and Desert

One pick among the following Passives and Lv 2 Spells: Mountain. Swamp, Underdark, Artic, Coast, and Desert Level 4: Pick an extra Cantrip

Pick an extra Cantrip Level 5: One pick among the same level 3 list of Passives and Spells. All Speels will now be level 3

One pick among the same level 3 list of Passives and Spells. All Speels will now be level 3 Level 6: Land’s Stride: Difficult Terrain

Land’s Stride: Difficult Terrain Level 7: Pick one Passive or Spell from the level 3 list. All Speels will now be level 4

Pick one Passive or Spell from the level 3 list. All Speels will now be level 4 Level 9: Pick one Passive or Spell from the level 3 list. All Speels will now be level 5

Pick one Passive or Spell from the level 3 list. All Speels will now be level 5 Level 10: Nature’s Ward (Class Feature)

Circle of the Spores

The Circle of the Spores subclass will offer your Druid a wide array of Spells and Cantrips focused on applying damaging statuses to targets and stopping them from healing. You will also gain access to Necromancy. Here are all the Circle of the Spores exclusive level-up rewards:

Level 2: Halo of Spores (Reaction) + Symbiotic Entity (Action) + Bone Chill (Cantrip)

Halo of Spores (Reaction) + Symbiotic Entity (Action) + Bone Chill (Cantrip) Level 3: Blindness (Spell) + Detect Thoughts (Spell)

Blindness (Spell) + Detect Thoughts (Spell) Level 4: Pick an extra Cantrip.

Pick an extra Cantrip. Level 5: Animate Dead (Spell) + Gaseous Form (Spell)

Animate Dead (Spell) + Gaseous Form (Spell) Level 6: Fungal Infestation (Action)

Fungal Infestation (Action) Level 7: Blight (Always Prepared Spell) + Confusion (Always Prepared Spell)

Blight (Always Prepared Spell) + Confusion (Always Prepared Spell) Level 9: Clouldkill (Spell) + Contagion (Always Prepared Spell)

Clouldkill (Spell) + Contagion (Always Prepared Spell) Level 10: Spreading Spores (Class Feature)

Level 3

Reaching level 3 will only reward you with an increase in stats.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, Spells, and Level Up Rewards

Level 4

After reaching level 4, Druids will gain the ability to use the Wild Shape Action to take the form of a Deep Rothé. As a Deep Rothé, you will be able to easily break your way past blockages while exploring. In battle, you will also gain two actions while transformed, Gore and Charge.

Image: Larian Studios

Level 5

On level 5, Druids will unlock the Wild Strike Class Feature. Wild Strike will allow you to perform a second attack after performing an unarmed attack while in any non-human form.

Level 6

At level 6, Druids will gain the ability to use Wild Shape to take on the forms of a Panther and an Owlbear. You will also be able to pick a feat from the game’s selection.

Each Feat will provide your character with a new passive and can in some cases completely change your playstyle. Instead of selecting a feat, you will also be given the choice to add two Ability points to your character sheet.

Level 7

Like level 3, the only thing you will gain for reaching level 7 is an increase in stats.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, and Level Up Rewards

Level 8

On level 8, you will be able to either select another feat or increase your Ability Points by 2.

Level 9

Reaching level 9 will only get you an increase in stats, so moving on.

Level 10

Upon reaching level 10, Druids will gain the Improved Wild Strike feature. Now you will be able to perform 2 additional attacks. You will also get the ability to use Wild Shape to take the form of a Dilophosaurus. Primal, am I right?

Level 11

Reaching level 11 will only get you an increase in stats, so moving on.

Level 12

Upon reaching level 12, you will be able to once again select between picking a feat or increasing your Ability Points.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023