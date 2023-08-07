Baldur’s Gate 3 Tongue of Madness, Timmask Spore Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During the Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite quest you will be tasked with finding two mushrooms named Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spores. However, in order to find these mushrooms you will need to traverse through the Arcane Tower. That may sound like an easy task but this is one of the toughest areas you’ll reach in the earlier stages of the game.

Where to Find Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spore in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spore locations on the third floor of the Arcane Tower. To reach the location of both mushrooms, you need to use the elevator on the second floor after activating it using the Susur Blooms. Inside this room, Timmask Spores sits on a shelf, and Tongue of Madness sits on the floor.

In addition to the two locations shown above, if you shoot an arrow at any Timmask mushroom that is growing in the Arcane Tower, for a brief time there will be spores in the cloud. Use the ALT key to highlight them and be careful to pass all checks when attempting to collect.

How to get to the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to get to the Arcane Tower, start by heading towards the Underdark beach. Follow the path south of the Myconid Colony until you reach a dirt road that leads to a beach with some damaged shanty houses. Upon arriving at the beach, keep an eye out for a wooden bridge that goes west. This bridge will lead you to an area with lots of foliage and a straightforward path to the Arcane Tower.

Related: How to Move the Cellar Bookcase in Baldur’s Gate 3

When approaching the tower, beware of the Arcane Turrets as they have the ability to automatically track you down if you are spotted. To avoid being detected, you have a few options. You can use a Potion of Invisibility or the Pass Without Trace ability to move past the turrets without being noticed. Alternatively, you can switch to turn-based mode and quickly have your players run for cover.

Keep in mind it is possible to use these objects before you give them to Omeluum, which would lock you out of completing the quest. For instance, I accidentally used them for alchemy crafting to make a Tadpole Elixir and had to load an earlier save to get them back again.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023