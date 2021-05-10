Update 1.01 has arrived for Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The game came out for all new platforms on May 7th, 2021 and now the first major patch has been released for it. The version number for the patch is 1.01 if you have the PS4 version of the game.

The download size for the new Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is only under 10 MB, although it does have a lot of functions. You can read the patch notes for the game posted down below.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance Update 1.01 Patch Notes

1.03

Stack difficulty trophies.

Award these retroactively if possible.

1.02

Additional fixes to Map Trophy conditions.

Award Map trophies retroactively when save data is loaded.

1.01

Random crashes/issues during level transition.

Map Trophy conditions resolved.

Fix icon for Chapter XIII trophy.

Fix footsteps and other floor effects.

Performance enhancements:

Water simulation.

Particles.

There are the patch notes that appear on the game’s PS4 history tab. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is out now for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game is only priced at $29.99. The reason why the game has a budget price is because it’s a remaster.