Battlefield 2042 Trophy Guide

It is a huge achievement to say that you have platinumed a game, especially if there are tons of trophies. Battlefield 2042 consists of 35 trophies that players need to unlock to be considered a completionist of the online game. Some require to be in a squad, so you should communicate with teammates to make these more achievable. This guide will go over all gold, silver, and bronze trophies and the objective behind them so you can unlock them.

How to Unlock All Trophies in Battlefield 2042

Below is a compiled list of all available trophies. Gold is usually the most difficult to acquire, while bronze is usually the first to be unlocked. The trophies that aren’t straightforward will include a short description for better understanding.

Platinum

Future Imperfect – Collect all other trophies.

Gold

Luck of the Irish – Reach Player Level 25.

– Reach Player Level 25. I’m Five by Five, B – Earn a Ribbon III of each type. Players can earn five different ribbons in each match by completing specific tasks, such as killing enemies or capturing objectives. The more you complete each task in one match, the higher your ribbon rank will be.

– Earn a Ribbon III of each type. Players can earn five different ribbons in each match by completing specific tasks, such as killing enemies or capturing objectives. The more you complete each task in one match, the higher your ribbon rank will be. Clean Exit – Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died. Remember that you can revive your teammates and still get the trophy, but no one can be redeployed or leave the match before it ends.

– Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died. Remember that you can revive your teammates and still get the trophy, but no one can be redeployed or leave the match before it ends. CQC Specialist – Perform 20 melee kills in one round.

Silver

Doze This – Perform seven kills in one life with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield. Pick the “Dozer” specialist and use the Ballistic Shield gadget. This weapon is an instant kill when you hit your opponent in the front or back.

– Perform seven kills in one life with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield. Pick the “Dozer” specialist and use the Ballistic Shield gadget. This weapon is an instant kill when you hit your opponent in the front or back. Deadshot – Perform 20 headshot kills in one round.

– Perform 20 headshot kills in one round. Good Company – Earn first place as a squad.

– Earn first place as a squad. Showoff – Outstanding performance achieved. Outstanding performance is rewarded to those who get the “most” of a specific task. For example, most kills or most damage dealt.

– Outstanding performance achieved. Outstanding performance is rewarded to those who get the “most” of a specific task. For example, most kills or most damage dealt. Dead in their tracks! – Get a quad-kill while defending an objective. The best way to do this is to destroy a vehicle with four people inside, killing all of them. You have to be inside the capture point of an objective.

– Get a quad-kill while defending an objective. The best way to do this is to destroy a vehicle with four people inside, killing all of them. You have to be inside the capture point of an objective. Making Dunn Proud – Reach Player Level 15

– Reach Player Level 15 Jack of all Trades – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable. Earning a T1 mastery requires playing a lot with a single weapon, gadget, class, or vehicle. In this case, you must use a gadget or throwable. Easily track your progress by going into the main menu and selecting your player card. Here you will see the tab badges, which will provide you with your T1 mastery progress.

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable. Earning a T1 mastery requires playing a lot with a single weapon, gadget, class, or vehicle. In this case, you must use a gadget or throwable. Easily track your progress by going into the main menu and selecting your player card. Here you will see the tab badges, which will provide you with your T1 mastery progress. Wheeled Warrior – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle. Refer to the bullet point above on receiving a T1 Mastery badge, but you need to use a vehicle in this case.

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle. Refer to the bullet point above on receiving a T1 Mastery badge, but you need to use a vehicle in this case. Gun Master – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon. Refer to the bullet point above on how to receive a T1 Mastery badge. In this case, you need to use any weapon.

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon. Refer to the bullet point above on how to receive a T1 Mastery badge. In this case, you need to use any weapon. Universal Soldier – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist. Refer to the bullet point labeled “Jack of All Trades” on receiving a T1 Mastery badge, but in this case, you need to focus on any specific class.

Bronze

One Careful Owner – Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle. Use any air vehicle and run someone over on the ground for this trophy. Be careful not to crash by hovering close to the ground.

– Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle. Use any air vehicle and run someone over on the ground for this trophy. Be careful not to crash by hovering close to the ground. Tool Time – Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round.

– Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round. B Gun’s Dry – Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun.

– Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun. Happy Birthday – Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel. This objective does not have to be done in one match.

– Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel. This objective does not have to be done in one match. Doctor Falck in the House – Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck’s S21 Syrette Pistol.

– Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck’s S21 Syrette Pistol. Going Places – Travel for 1000m in one round with Mackay’s Grappling Hook.

– Travel for 1000m in one round with Mackay’s Grappling Hook. A bird? A plane? – Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Launch Pad on Orbital.

– Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Launch Pad on Orbital. Aerial Destroyer – Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting.

– Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting. The Winner Takes It All – Win 42 rounds across all game modes.

– Win 42 rounds across all game modes. Pack Rat – Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone.

– Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone. Escape Artist – Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone.

– Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone. Command and Conquest – Capture 100 objectives in Conquest.

– Capture 100 objectives in Conquest. Burnout – Travel 15km using ground vehicles.

– Travel 15km using ground vehicles. Adapt and Overcome – Reach Player Level 5.

– Reach Player Level 5. Squad Wiper – Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle.

– Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle. War Machine – Kill 50 enemies while in Vehicles.

– Kill 50 enemies while in Vehicles. Wrecking Crew – Destroy 50 Vehicles.

– Destroy 50 Vehicles. No one Gets Left Behind – Revive 100 teammates.

– Revive 100 teammates. Thank you, Santa – Resupply 50 teammates.

– Resupply 50 teammates. Foot Soldier – Travel 25km without using vehicles.

While hunting down these trophies, having some of the best weapons in your loadout may be helpful. We have the perfect guide on our site, including our top picks for the best weapons in Battlefield 2042, so ensure you get an edge over the competition. Additionally, there is a good chance you will run into matchmaking errors as you go on your trophy journey, so make sure you know how to fix these issues!

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022