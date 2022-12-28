How to Fix Matchmaking Errors in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 has run into many problems since its launch in 2021. You would think that most of these errors would be gone since the game has been out for more than a year, but unfortunately, that is not the case. Players still need help getting into their matches for specific modes, including Conquest and Hazard Zone, due to error codes appearing on the multiplayer screen. While there are numerous codes you can run into, each one of them has a good chance of being fixed through certain methods. This guide will walk you through how to fix these matchmaking errors, even though it isn’t always guaranteed to work.

Steps to Fix Matchmaking Errors in Battlefield 2042

EA has been putting out patches periodically to fix these issues that seem pretty standard for the average player. While we wait for future patches to fix matchmaking problems, the below steps are helping us get back into the game. If you run into an error, follow the steps below on Steam or Origin.

Clear Your Cache for Steam

Go into your Steam app. Click on settings in the upper left-hand corner. Click on the downloads tab. Click on the clear download cache option at the bottom of the screen and hit “OK.”

Clear Your Cache for Origin

Run your EA app. Click on the three dashes in the upper left-hand corner. Click on “Help.” Select “App Recovery.” Finally, select “Clear Cache.”

For All Systems

If you are one of the players getting errors on their home consoles, such as the PlayStation or Xbox, then there are ways to solve this issue. First, ensure that your game is updated to the latest version, and second, go ahead and disable crossplay mode. It is undetermined why disabling crossplay mode helps with this problem, but we have found some great results by following this step. To turn off crossplay, you must head into the other tab in the options menu and scroll down until you see crossplay.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022