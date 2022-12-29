Battlefield 2042 has a wide arsenal of weapons for you to choose from. Not only do you have the new high-tech weaponry but we also have access to some of the weapons used in previous Battlefield entries. As with any game, some of the weapons in Battlefield 2042 stand out as being the best weapons you can get in the game. Let’s go over the best weapons you can get in Battlefield 2042.

Best Weapons in Battlefield 2042

Although the weapon roster for Battlefield 2042 was quite weak at launch, it didn’t stop players from quickly picking out the best weapons that were available. Now with all the vault weapons that have been added as well as three seasons’ worth of content, the weapon roster is looking a bit better to pick from. There are enough options now to allow someone to be a bit confused about which weapons are the best. Here are the weapons you should look out for.

AK-24

The staple AK-type weapon is always a powerhouse no matter what game it is in. Battlefield 2042’s AK-24 is no exception to this rule. Boasting quite a high amount of damage and accuracy at the cost of higher handling and a slower fire rate. The AK-24 is the best gun to use for most engagements.

K30

While it might not be the hardest-hitting weapon in the game, what the K30 lacks in firepower it makes up for with fire rate. Having one of the highest fire rates available in the game, the K30 will melt anybody at close range. The main downsides are the small magazine capacity and the hard-to-control recoil. Both of these problems can be solved through attachments which is why this weapon dominated the meta for so long.

It has since had the damage falloff increased as well as the base damage lowered slightly to bring it back in line with other weapons. However, it does still stand out as one of the best SMGs to use in Battlefield 2042.

BSV-M

Anyone that played during the first season of Battlefield 2042 knows the BSV-M well. this marksman rifle was the best weapon in the game until it was finally nerfed with the release of season 2. The reason a marksman rifle was the top-tier gun in the game was that the BSV-M offered a full auto mode for it. The fire rate of the BSV-M rivaled the K30 while also offering more damage.

The damage the BSV-M did could be boosted further at the cost of a bit of fire rate. This made quickly leveling up the weapon to unlock the better ammo a must. The damage on this weapon has since been nerfed to stop it from being the only weapon used. However, in the right hands, it can still be quite powerful.

DXR-1

The DXR-1 is proof that the last weapon you unlock in a weapon tree is the best. While the anti-material rifle that you unlock after this sniper might have more damage, it is much slower to fire and it is almost impossible to hit a follow-up shot on someone. The DXR-1 offers the ability to almost one-shot someone in the chest combined with the ability to hit a quick follow-up shot to secure a kill.

GVT 45-70

Everyone loves to use a lever action rifle to feel cool every now and then. Luckily the GVT 45-70 in Battlefield 2042 is quite powerful, so you won’t be struggling to get kills with it. It has a two-shot to the chest with a relatively quick fire rate. It will take a bit of getting used to if you try to use it for close-range battles, but it can come out on top most of the time.

There are many other weapons that can be useable in Battlefield 2042 for you to play around with. Pretty much any weapon in the game can be useful to some extent and the list grows with each vault weapon that gets added to the 2042 roster for you to unlock. However, the weapon here excels in ways that most other weapons don’t.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022