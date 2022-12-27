All-Battlefield-2042-Vault-Weapons

Battlefield 2042 has a lot of weapons for players to get to grips with during their playthrough of the experience and some of these are the Vault Weapons. Whether they are voice chatting with others to coordinate after it was introduced or are simply just being a lone wolf in the large open maps, there are a bunch of old weapons from the series to utilize in this game and these are known as “Vault Weapons.” This article will list all of the Battlefield 2042 Vault weapons for you.

Every Battlefield 2042 Vault Weapon

There is at least one Vault Weapon in every main weapon category in the game. In order to know what weapons are Vault Weapons, all you have to do is navigate to your ‘Collection’ menu, then go to ‘Weapons’, and look for any small icon and logo in the bottom left of a weapon. If there is one that says ‘BF3’ for example, that weapon is from Battlefield 3. All of the Vault Weapons are as follows.

AKS-74U | SMG | Battlefield 3

| SMG | Battlefield 3 P90 | SMG | Battlefield 3

| SMG | Battlefield 3 M60E4 | LMG | Battlefield 3

| LMG | Battlefield 3 M240B | LMG | Battlefield 3

| LMG | Battlefield 3 M16A3 | Assault | Battlefield 3

| Assault | Battlefield 3 ACW-R | Assault | Battlefield 3

| Assault | Battlefield 3 A-91 | Assault | Battlefield 3

| Assault | Battlefield 3 M416 | Assault | Battlefield 3

| Assault | Battlefield 3 M93R | Secondary | Battlefield 3

| Secondary | Battlefield 3 MP412 REX | Secondary | Battlefield 3

| Secondary | Battlefield 3 M1911 | Secondary | Battlefield 3

| Secondary | Battlefield 3 GOL Sniper Magnum | Sniper | Battlefield: Bad Company 2

| Sniper | Battlefield: Bad Company 2 XM8 LMG | LMG | Battlefield: Bad Company 2

It should be noted that there are Battlefield 1942 weapons in the game through the Battlefield Portal game modes where you will likely find some of these other Vault weapons first but they aren’t currently part of the Battlefield 2042 Vault Weapons in the collections so they haven’t been listed.

How to Use Vault Weapons in Normal Battlefield 2042 Multiplayer

If you are wanting to use any of the Vault Weapons then you will be able to do so by completing unlock challenges attached to them in the ‘Collections/Weapon’ menu. For example, to unlock the GOL Sniper Magnum, you will need to get 60 kills or assists with the GOL or SWS-10 weapon. Along with that, you will need to spot enemies by using the SOFLAM. Once you complete the challenges, that weapon will be able to be equipped in your loadout for the main game modes.

Now when you start working through those challenges you can begin using Vault Weapons generally in the game regardless of whether you are deciding if you want to disable crossplay in the game or not. You can be the player they remember on the battlefield with a range of interesting weapons.

Battlefield 2042 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022