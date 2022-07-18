Bayonetta 3: Is the Trinity Masquerade Edition Worth It?

Check out everything you need to know about Bayonetta 3's Trinity Masquerade Edition

July 18th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Bayonetta-3-Trinity-Masquerade-Edition-1

Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited third main installment in the acclaimed action series is set to arrive on October 28, and fans could not be more excited to jump back into the boots of the world’s favorite Umbra Witch, as she embarks on a quest set to take her all over the globe. With that said, Bayonetta 3 is currently available for pre-order in two different versions, standard and Trinity Masquerade, the latter of which comes with a few extras and goodies. But is Bayonetta 3’s Trinity Masquerade Edition worth it? To answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about the edition.

What comes in the Trinity Masquerade Edition?

According to Nintendo, Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition is set to include not only a physical version of the main game but also a 200-page artbook, which seems to feature a deep look into the game’s characters, and more, as well as three exclusive game cases, for not only Bayonetta 3 but also for the first two titles, which can be assembled and showcased as a set.

Trinity-Masquerade-Edition

How much does the Edition Cost?

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition is currently available for $89.99 through selected official retailers.

Bayonetta 3: Is the Trinity Masquerade Edition Worth It?

Taking into account its price, as well as its features, we only recommend the purchase of the edition if you are really looking forward to owning the artbook, which is set to not only give an exclusive look at the creation process but also feature much more info, as the edition does not include, until further notice, any in-game bonuses or unlockables, such as costumes, characters, and weapons.

As we said above, Bayonetta 3 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. You can currently play the first title of the series on PS3. PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Bayonetta 2, on the other hand, is currently available on both Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Warframe Crossplay Update
Tennocon 2022 Recap: Duviri Paradox, Veilbreaker, Soulframe, and More
Stray Review
Stray Review
Halo Infinite Season 2
Does Bungie own Halo Infinite? Answered
Xbox 360 Release Datee
When did the Xbox 360 come out? Release date and timeline