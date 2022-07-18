Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited third main installment in the acclaimed action series is set to arrive on October 28, and fans could not be more excited to jump back into the boots of the world’s favorite Umbra Witch, as she embarks on a quest set to take her all over the globe. With that said, Bayonetta 3 is currently available for pre-order in two different versions, standard and Trinity Masquerade, the latter of which comes with a few extras and goodies. But is Bayonetta 3’s Trinity Masquerade Edition worth it? To answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about the edition.

What comes in the Trinity Masquerade Edition?

According to Nintendo, Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition is set to include not only a physical version of the main game but also a 200-page artbook, which seems to feature a deep look into the game’s characters, and more, as well as three exclusive game cases, for not only Bayonetta 3 but also for the first two titles, which can be assembled and showcased as a set.

How much does the Edition Cost?

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition is currently available for $89.99 through selected official retailers.

Bayonetta 3: Is the Trinity Masquerade Edition Worth It?

Taking into account its price, as well as its features, we only recommend the purchase of the edition if you are really looking forward to owning the artbook, which is set to not only give an exclusive look at the creation process but also feature much more info, as the edition does not include, until further notice, any in-game bonuses or unlockables, such as costumes, characters, and weapons.

As we said above, Bayonetta 3 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. You can currently play the first title of the series on PS3. PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Bayonetta 2, on the other hand, is currently available on both Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch.