Addons and World of Warcraft go hand in hand nowadays, and in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) this is still the case. Nearly a decade ago, addons became a crucial part of any WoW player out there, as they are simply way too helpful to not keep them around. After all these years, there are now thousands you can find and use through the Curse website, for both retail World of Warcraft and Classic as well. Due to the sheer number of them though, it may end up being hard to actually find the ‘must-have’ ones. We are aware of this and therefore we present you with the absolutely best Addons you can have for WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade).

Best Addons for WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)

Questie

Undoubtedly the best companion you can have while leveling in Outland. It tracks the location of your quest goals and NPCs, so you won’t ever need to read a single line of dialogue for doing a quest. For those that are into WoW’s lore though, you may end up doing this anyway.

Details – Damage Meter

One of the oldest light-weight addons ever created. Others may have risen first, doing the same thing, but Details has earned its spot as the best among them. An addon that shows the whole party’s combat data, so you can manage your damage or healing output as needed.

Deadly Boss Mods

Considered to be the most valuable addon out there, Deadly Boss Mods is what every raider needs to have. A pretty much obligatory addition for anyone who plans to get into raiding, DBM informs you of every dangerous ability the enemy Boss will do, what to do to avoid it, and more. Highly customizable as well.

AtlasLoot

We may now have the in-game journal for this feature, but years and years ago, there was nothing like it found within the game. Hence why AtlasLoot is a necessity, so you can track down all the loot you want to chase and farm from dungeons, raids and more. It also has some extra goodies implemented, so feel free to mess around with it.

Auctionator

While this addon can actually be skipped for those that don’t mess with the Auction House a lot, it’s actually invaluable for those that do. The feature’s UI is kind of outdated and junky, so Auctionator changes it to what what it really should be, providing a great amount of extra details to, for making the best sales/purchases. If you are planning on making some money, it will be your go-to addon.

Honorable Mentions

ElvUI – Changes the whole WoW UI and interface, to a more modern look. Extremely customizable

Weak Auras – Customize skills, abilities and other macros to your liking

Omnibar (for PvP) – Tracks enemy CDs and CC abilities, so you know when to go all-out

GatherMate 2 – TBC focuses a lot on professions, and GatherMate 2 has everything needed for helping everyone with those exactly

By searching for a while in the extremely extensive list of Addons, you can find a lot that are not included here, but suit your playstyle a lot. Don’t be afraid to experiment, as what we are mentioning here, are simply the must have addons that will give you a boost in any case and make your life easier as you progress in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade).

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) is available on PC, through Blizzard’s Battle.net client. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:May 31st, 2021