Best Armaguerra Loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone

The Armaguerra 43 is the meta for SMGs and the best guns to run in Warzone right now. Though the gun is great as is, with the right attachments and perks, the Armaguerra 43 is an absolute beast. Here is the best loadout for the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone.

Best Armaguerra 43 Loadout in Warzone

The Armaguerra is an SMG which means that it has an incredibly fast rate of fire and not a lot of range. There is a pretty strong recoil kick on the Armaguerra 43 that can be controlled with the right loadout. To combat all of the Armaguerra 43’s shortcomings and highlight its best attributes, here is the best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

By equipping the attachments and perks mentioned above, your Armaguerra 43 will be unstoppable. With the previously stated loadout, you will have increased recoil control, increased range to hit targets whether you are on Rebirth Island or Caldera, and the perks to keep you going during a fight.

The main objective when rocking this Armaguerra 43 loadout in Warzone is to move fast and kill fast. The Armaguerra 43 is a lightweight SMG which means you’ll be agile enough to close distances and steal kills. This SMG and loadout excels in close quarters.

We recommend pairing the Armaguerra 43 with a sniper rifle or an assault rifle that has a bit more range to make up for the medium- to long-distance fights. You could rock the Armaguerra 43 with the tried and true M4A1 for a winning combo.

If you’re looking for more Warzone content, like how to fix error codes, how to unlock weapons, and more, check out our Warzone page.

Call of Duty Warzone is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.