Best Badges for Centers in NBA 2K24

When creating your MyPlayer in NBA 2K24, making sure you get access to the right badges is a must, as a few of them can be the decisive factor between you becoming a GOAT contender or just another rookie who never managed to leave their mark. But what are the best badges for those looking to play as centers? Here are the best S, A, B, and C-tier badges for Centers in NBA 2K24.
The Best S-Tier Badges for Centers in NBA 2K24
Taking into account that, while playing in the position, your biggest focus should lie in being able to dominate both offensively and defensively while inside of the painted area, the most vital S-tier badges for Centers in NBA 2K24 are Anchor, Boxout Beast, Brick Wall, Rebound Chaser, and Fearless Finisher.
Anchor will increase your ability to block shots and protect the rim, Boxout Beast will improve your positioning when fighting for rebounds, and Brick Wall will increase the effectiveness of your screens (all while also allowing you to drain energy from opponents upon making contact). Lastly, Bulldozer will increase your ability to overpower defenders, while Rebound Chaser and Fearless Finisher will allow you to pursue the ball from afar, and increase your effectiveness when attempting to score at close range, respectively.
You can check out the attribute requirements for each of the mentioned badges below:
|Badge Name
|Attribute Requirements
|Anchor
|Bronze: 61 Interior Defence + 77 Block
Silver: 72 Interior Defence + 87 Block
Gold: 77 Interior Defence + 92 Block
Hall of Fame: 85 Interior Defence + 99 Block
|Boxout Beast
|Bronze: 70 Strength + either 59 Offensive Rebound or 60 Defensive Rebound
Silver: 72 Strength + 77 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound
Gold: 84 Strength + 85 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound
Hall of Fame: 90 Strength + 93 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound
|Brick Wall
|Bronze: 72 Strength
Silver: 83 Strength
Gold: 90 Strength
Hall of Fame: 99 Strength
|Bulldozer
|Bronze: 74 Strength
Silver: 84 Strength
Gold: 92 Strength
Hall of Fame: 96 Strength
|Rebound Chaser
|Bronze: 60 Offensive or Defensive Rebound
Silver: 83 Offensive or Defensive Rebound
Gold: 92 83 Offensive or Defensive Rebound
Hall of Fame: 99 Offensive or Defensive Rebound
|Fearless Finisher
|Bronze: 55 Strength + 68 either Close Shot or 70 Driving Layup
Silver: 60 Strength + 77 either Close Shot or 80 Driving Layup
Gold: 65 Strength + either 86 Close Shot or 87 Driving Layup
Hall of Fame: 67 Strength + either 95 Close Shot or 96 Driving Layup
The Best A-Tier Badges
Among the A-Tier Badges, the best for a center will be Aerial Wizard, Backdown Punisher, and Post Lockdown. Aerial Wizard will increase your ability to both finish off offensive rebounds and score from alley-oop passes, Backdown Punisher will increase your ability to box out defenders when posting up, and lastly, Post Lockdown will enhance your overall defensive ability at the post and allow you to strip players of the ball more easily.
If you are like me and are always looking to add a little flair to your build, Posterizer can also be considered one of the best badges for centers, given its requirements and the way it will allow you to dunk over opponents more easily.
You can check out how to unlock all of the badges mentioned above in the table below:
|Badge Name
|Attribute Requirements
|Aerial Wizard
|Bronze: 58 Vertical + either 57 Driving Layup, 64 Driving Dunk, or 60 Standing Dunk
Silver: 67 Vertical + either 58 Driving Layup, 75 Driving Dunk, or 72 Standing Dunk
Gold: 72 Vertical + either 78 Driving Layup, 84 Driving Dunk, or 84 Standing Dunk
Hall of Fame: 84 Vertical + either 87 Driving Layup, 95 Driving Dunk, or 92 Standing Dunk
|Backdown Punisher
|Bronze: 57 Post Control + 70 Strength
Silver: 67 Post Control + 79 Strength
Gold: 79 Post Control + 86 Strength
Hall of Fame: 89 Post Control + 95 Strength
|Post Lockdown
|Bronze: 74 Interior Defense + 70 Strength
Silver: 82 Interior Defense + 78 Strength
Gold: 88 Interior Defense + 84 Strength
Hall of Fame: 96 Interior Defense + 89 Strength
|Posterizer
|Bronze: 73 Driving Dunk + 70 Vertical
Silver: 86 Driving Dunk + 75 Vertical
Gold: 93 Driving Dunk + 80 Vertical
Hall of Fame: 99 Driving Dunk + 85 Vertical
The Best B-Tier Badges
The best B-Tier badges for centers in NBA 2K24 are Bunny, Glove, Hook Specialist, and Immobable Enforcer. While Bunny will increase your ability to perform hoop step dunks/layups, Hook Specialist will awaken the Kareem in you and improve your ability to perform Post Hooks. Lastly, Immobable Enforcer will massively increase your effectiveness when defending against finishers and ball-handlers.
You can check out the attribute requirements for each of the mentioned badges below:
|Badge Name
|Attribute Requirements
|Bunny
|Bronze: 62 Driving Layup or 68 Driving Dunk
Silver: 72 Driving Layup or 77 Driving Dunk
Gold: 84 Driving Layup or 86 Driving Dunk
Hall of Fame: 94 Driving Layup or 93 Driving Dunk
|Hook Specialist
|Bronze: 60 Close Shot + 50 Post Control
Silver: 71 Close Shot + 62 Post Control
Gold: 83 Close Shot + 74 Post Control
Hall of Fame: 92 Close Shot + 86 Post Control
|Immovable Enforcer
|Bronze: 71 Strength
Silver: 82 Strength
Gold: 90 Strength
Hall of Fame: 95 Strength
The Best C-Tier Badges
Last but not least, among the C-Tier badges in 2K24, Free Points (increases your free throw percentage at clutch moments) and Whistle (increases your ability to force faults when finishing) are the best, as both will allow you to both counter Hack-a-Shaq strategies and show all that, yeah, the big man can shoot.
You can check out the attribute requirements for both Free Points and Whistle below:
|Badge Name
|Attribute Requirements
|Free Points
|Bronze: 71 Free Throw
Silver: 80 Free Throw
Gold: 90 Free Throw
Hall of Fame: 99 Free Throw
|Whistle
|Bronze: Either 73 Close Shot, 74 Driving Layup, 75 Driving Dunk, 73 Mid-Range Shot, or 77 Three-Point Shot
Silver: Either 84 Close Shot, 85 Driving Layup, 86 Driving Dunk, 85 Mid-Range Shot, or 86 Three-Point Shot
Gold: Either 92 Close Shot, 95 Driving Layup, 95 Driving Dunk, 93 Mid-Range Shot, or 94 Three-Point Shot
Hall of Fame: 99 on either Close Shot, Driving Layup, Driving Dunk, Mid-Range Shot, or Three-Point Shot
This guide was made while playing NBA 2K24 on PS5.
- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023