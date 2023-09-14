Best Badges for Centers in NBA 2K24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When creating your MyPlayer in NBA 2K24, making sure you get access to the right badges is a must, as a few of them can be the decisive factor between you becoming a GOAT contender or just another rookie who never managed to leave their mark. But what are the best badges for those looking to play as centers? Here are the best S, A, B, and C-tier badges for Centers in NBA 2K24.

The Best S-Tier Badges for Centers in NBA 2K24

Taking into account that, while playing in the position, your biggest focus should lie in being able to dominate both offensively and defensively while inside of the painted area, the most vital S-tier badges for Centers in NBA 2K24 are Anchor, Boxout Beast, Brick Wall, Rebound Chaser, and Fearless Finisher.

Anchor will increase your ability to block shots and protect the rim, Boxout Beast will improve your positioning when fighting for rebounds, and Brick Wall will increase the effectiveness of your screens (all while also allowing you to drain energy from opponents upon making contact). Lastly, Bulldozer will increase your ability to overpower defenders, while Rebound Chaser and Fearless Finisher will allow you to pursue the ball from afar, and increase your effectiveness when attempting to score at close range, respectively.

You can check out the attribute requirements for each of the mentioned badges below:

Badge Name Attribute Requirements Anchor Bronze: 61 Interior Defence + 77 Block

Silver: 72 Interior Defence + 87 Block

Gold: 77 Interior Defence + 92 Block

Hall of Fame: 85 Interior Defence + 99 Block Boxout Beast Bronze: 70 Strength + either 59 Offensive Rebound or 60 Defensive Rebound

Silver: 72 Strength + 77 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Gold: 84 Strength + 85 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Hall of Fame: 90 Strength + 93 in either Offensive or Defensive Rebound Brick Wall Bronze: 72 Strength

Silver: 83 Strength

Gold: 90 Strength

Hall of Fame: 99 Strength Bulldozer Bronze: 74 Strength

Silver: 84 Strength

Gold: 92 Strength

Hall of Fame: 96 Strength Rebound Chaser Bronze: 60 Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Silver: 83 Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Gold: 92 83 Offensive or Defensive Rebound

Hall of Fame: 99 Offensive or Defensive Rebound Fearless Finisher Bronze: 55 Strength + 68 either Close Shot or 70 Driving Layup

Silver: 60 Strength + 77 either Close Shot or 80 Driving Layup

Gold: 65 Strength + either 86 Close Shot or 87 Driving Layup

Hall of Fame: 67 Strength + either 95 Close Shot or 96 Driving Layup

The Best A-Tier Badges

Among the A-Tier Badges, the best for a center will be Aerial Wizard, Backdown Punisher, and Post Lockdown. Aerial Wizard will increase your ability to both finish off offensive rebounds and score from alley-oop passes, Backdown Punisher will increase your ability to box out defenders when posting up, and lastly, Post Lockdown will enhance your overall defensive ability at the post and allow you to strip players of the ball more easily.

If you are like me and are always looking to add a little flair to your build, Posterizer can also be considered one of the best badges for centers, given its requirements and the way it will allow you to dunk over opponents more easily.

You can check out how to unlock all of the badges mentioned above in the table below:

Badge Name Attribute Requirements Aerial Wizard Bronze: 58 Vertical + either 57 Driving Layup, 64 Driving Dunk, or 60 Standing Dunk

Silver: 67 Vertical + either 58 Driving Layup, 75 Driving Dunk, or 72 Standing Dunk

Gold: 72 Vertical + either 78 Driving Layup, 84 Driving Dunk, or 84 Standing Dunk

Hall of Fame: 84 Vertical + either 87 Driving Layup, 95 Driving Dunk, or 92 Standing Dunk Backdown Punisher Bronze: 57 Post Control + 70 Strength

Silver: 67 Post Control + 79 Strength

Gold: 79 Post Control + 86 Strength

Hall of Fame: 89 Post Control + 95 Strength Post Lockdown Bronze: 74 Interior Defense + 70 Strength

Silver: 82 Interior Defense + 78 Strength

Gold: 88 Interior Defense + 84 Strength

Hall of Fame: 96 Interior Defense + 89 Strength Posterizer Bronze: 73 Driving Dunk + 70 Vertical

Silver: 86 Driving Dunk + 75 Vertical

Gold: 93 Driving Dunk + 80 Vertical

Hall of Fame: 99 Driving Dunk + 85 Vertical

The Best B-Tier Badges

The best B-Tier badges for centers in NBA 2K24 are Bunny, Glove, Hook Specialist, and Immobable Enforcer. While Bunny will increase your ability to perform hoop step dunks/layups, Hook Specialist will awaken the Kareem in you and improve your ability to perform Post Hooks. Lastly, Immobable Enforcer will massively increase your effectiveness when defending against finishers and ball-handlers.

You can check out the attribute requirements for each of the mentioned badges below:

Badge Name Attribute Requirements Bunny Bronze: 62 Driving Layup or 68 Driving Dunk

Silver: 72 Driving Layup or 77 Driving Dunk

Gold: 84 Driving Layup or 86 Driving Dunk

Hall of Fame: 94 Driving Layup or 93 Driving Dunk Hook Specialist Bronze: 60 Close Shot + 50 Post Control

Silver: 71 Close Shot + 62 Post Control

Gold: 83 Close Shot + 74 Post Control

Hall of Fame: 92 Close Shot + 86 Post Control Immovable Enforcer Bronze: 71 Strength

Silver: 82 Strength

Gold: 90 Strength

Hall of Fame: 95 Strength

The Best C-Tier Badges

Last but not least, among the C-Tier badges in 2K24, Free Points (increases your free throw percentage at clutch moments) and Whistle (increases your ability to force faults when finishing) are the best, as both will allow you to both counter Hack-a-Shaq strategies and show all that, yeah, the big man can shoot.

You can check out the attribute requirements for both Free Points and Whistle below:

Badge Name Attribute Requirements Free Points Bronze: 71 Free Throw

Silver: 80 Free Throw

Gold: 90 Free Throw

Hall of Fame: 99 Free Throw Whistle Bronze: Either 73 Close Shot, 74 Driving Layup, 75 Driving Dunk, 73 Mid-Range Shot, or 77 Three-Point Shot

Silver: Either 84 Close Shot, 85 Driving Layup, 86 Driving Dunk, 85 Mid-Range Shot, or 86 Three-Point Shot

Gold: Either 92 Close Shot, 95 Driving Layup, 95 Driving Dunk, 93 Mid-Range Shot, or 94 Three-Point Shot

Hall of Fame: 99 on either Close Shot, Driving Layup, Driving Dunk, Mid-Range Shot, or Three-Point Shot

This guide was made while playing NBA 2K24 on PS5.

