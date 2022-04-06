Best Brr-Zerker Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Skills, Attributes, and More

The Brr-Zerker is perhaps the most versatile melee class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Melee builds weren’t usually the most viable when it came to any of Gearbox’s games, but this one goes above and beyond what has been established in the meta of previous games. Here, we’ll go over a very strong, if not the best, melee-focused build for the Brr-Zerker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Best Brr-Zerker Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As previously mentioned, this one will revolve around melee and maximizing the bonuses from it. This build will also dip into crowd control and survivability. Here are the points you should spec into, and the second class to add to this build.

Brr-Zerker

Ancestral Frost (5)

Savagery (5)

Unyielding (1)

Ice Breaker (3)

The Old Ways (5)

Cold Snap (3)

Unarmored Defense (1)

Blood Frenzy (3)

Ancient Fury (2)

Relentless Rage (1)

Blast Chill (1)

Iron Squall (5)

Blood of the Fallen (1)

Stabbomancer

Arsenal (5)

Exploit Their Weakness (3)

With this build, you are extremely strong with melee attacks with a focus on Frost damage. Basically, dealing with that status effect will proc the “Exploit Their Weakness” skill from the Stabbomancer, which synergizes extremely well with “Ice Breaker”. This helps keep you alive when it comes to mobbing.

For your gear, you should have at least one weapon that deals innate Frost damage, like the Liquid Cooling or the x4 Purple rarity SMGs. They’re significantly stronger because of the boosts to the element.

Next, you can have any skill equipped, but I personally go with the Feral Surge ability. This allows for you to use Enchantments like the “Action Skill Start” ones. If you get a kill with this ability, you’ll instantly get it back, so you can keep getting the Enchantment buffs.

For enchantments, the best ones you should use are:

On Action Skill Start, increase Damage Dealt by 20% for 20 seconds. (Recommended on your Ward)

On Action Skill Start, increase Gun Damage by 40% for 10 seconds. (Recommended on guns)

On Action Skill Start, increase Melee Damage by 40% for 10 seconds. (Recommended on melee weapon/spell)

After getting a Melee Kill, Refresh 1 Spell Charge. (Recommended on melee weapon/spell)



Make sure not to have overlapping Enchantments, their effects do not stack. For example, if you have a gun with Action Skill Start – Gun Damage +40%, you won’t get an extra effect if your Ward also has it.

As for your equipment like Rings, look for stats that increase Frost damage, melee damage, or anything to boost DPS in that nature. For the Amulet, pick the Harbinger. It’ll be harder for enemies to down you if you’re constantly regenerating your Ward!

For your Armor, just pick the Amalgam. You can get 2 more passive bonuses to your stats at the cost of a passive that you’d normally get from other Armor pieces.

The best melee weapon to equip is either the Snake Stick or the Wailing Banshee. They are both solid choices for crowd control. Finally, you should equip a Buffmeister for your spell to increase DPS all around. This turns your Brr-Zerker build into one of the best and strongest ones!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Epic Games. A Steam release will be out once exclusivity ends with Epic.