Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to Change Secondary Class

Multiclassing is a very strong aspect that keeps the gameplay refreshing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can mix and match skill trees, adding crazy synergies, unlocking wacky combinations, and diversifying playstyles. It’s not as limiting as picking out your class for the first time, though. Here is how you can actually change your secondary class in Wonderlands.

How to Change Your Secondary Class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Easily enough, you can do this by respeccing your character. When you go to the Quick Change station, resetting all your stats and getting the points back will also reset your character’s second class.

The game is generous enough so that your only permanent choices are your starter base class and your backstory (Village Idiot, Rogue Alchemist, etc.). It’s only applicable if you chose anything having to do with Skill Points. If you chose Hero Points, you’ll still have the second class equipped.

This is an excellent feature because you can essentially use an entire second class without having to start a whole new character. You can also test-drive other classes while having the maximum number of skill points, that is if you have reached the max level cap thus far. It’s even possible to not spec into anything for your primary class and simply use the other class. The feats and abilities are unlocked from the get-go while also getting the feats from the other class entirely.

If you’re looking to find the best synergies for classes that we have gone over so far, you can do so here. Most classes seem to be rather strong in their own ways so far, with the Clawbringer being the only weak one of the bunch.

Finally, when looking into a second class to spec into, keep note of what classes get buffed by the equipment you put on. If you’re a Spore Warden mixed with a Stabbomancer, it’s possible to find a class mod that can add some skill points into both roles, maximizing skill point acquisition!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.